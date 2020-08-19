John Kass: Democratic convention ignores the elephant in the virtual room: big-city violence

Former first lady Michelle Obama was the star of the first night, one of the most admired women in America, delivering a stylistically superb speech while sitting down, addressing the nation as a stern yet loving mom, reminding us who has empathy (Democrats) and who in her mind does not (Trump).

The media swooned over her, but then, did you really expect anything other than media swooning? Nevertheless, she gave a fantastic speech, going high on empathy and going low with evisceration of the opponent, though it was taped days before, too early for her to mention Sen. Kamala Harris, the California Democrat, as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate.

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can," Michelle Obama said. "If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

How true. I'm certain that many in the Obama camp feel that way, especially now. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith has agreed to plead guilty to the charge he falsified documents to justify continued surveillance of Trump campaign aide Carter Page. And Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham continues his investigation of the Obama administration's alleged political spying on Trump.