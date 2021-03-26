John Kass: Biden called for border surge, and now he owns it

All that ended. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that this year the United States is on pace to see more illegal border crossings than it has seen in 20 years.

Just days ago, ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz was at the border, commenting in her piece that the surge began after Biden ended the "Remain in Mexico" policy and noting that the tent cities emptied out as people began streaming into the United States.

At a Catholic charities site in Tucson, Arizona, she interviewed a man who brought his family up from Brazil. He thanked Biden. He was asked: "Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?"

"Definitely not," he said. "... We used to watch the news, and I definitely wouldn't do this."

Raddatz: "So, did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?"

"Basically," he said. "The main thing was the violence in my country and the second thing was Joe Biden."

So much is in this drama at the border that is instructive if Americans could think past the COVID-19 anxiety and the federal government flashing those relief checks at them.