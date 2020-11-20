John Kass: Abolish Electoral College? Sure, and why not let 'majority rule' on the Bill of Rights?

When we were kids on the playground and an angry dispute ensued, someone would always shout “majority rules.” And we’d vote.

If the losers didn’t like the outcome, they had two options: punch the winners in the stomach or take the ball and go home.

It worked on our playgrounds because a punch in the stomach isn’t the end of the world, exactly. You could punch a kid, or he could punch you, and half an hour later you could both ride your bikes to a convenience store for a Slurpee. You could always find a ball somewhere. We always had that next afternoon to get out there and play.

But is majority rule any way to run a country — of 50 separate but united states — if what you’re interested in is protecting the rights and the liberty of all?

When it was weak, the American political left was keenly interested in liberty and the rights of the minority. But now with power just exceeding its grasp, on the verge of flipping the Senate, the left wants to change the rules we’ve lived by since the early 1800s and abolish the Electoral College.

They want to abolish the Electoral College for two reasons:

One, of course, is Trump. And the other is power after Trump.