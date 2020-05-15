John J. Vander Meer: Nursing homes need help or more will close

Wisconsin’s long-term care providers face unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they need our support now more than ever.
Our state’s hardworking long-term caregivers are on the front lines of this pandemic attack and are doing everything they can to protect the health and safety of the residents they serve. We should thank them for the hard work they do every day to serve our state’s frail older adults -- those most susceptible to serious health risk from COVID-19.
This past week, there was a great deal of discussion about transparency in nursing facilities during COVID-19. News also arrived that the state would increase testing at facilities, which we support.
From the beginning of this crisis, long-term care provider associations have advanced recommendations to stay ahead of the pandemic public health crisis caused by COVID-19. While a difficult decision, providers agreed that visitations at Wisconsin long-term care facilities had to be limited to prevent the introduction of COVID-19, a position we supported before the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally announced federal directives. Facilities notified local public health departments of COVID cases, and our organization worked with facilities to proactively notify residents, their families, and the facility staff who serve them, well before any federal requirements mandated these actions.
As this crisis continues, however, the challenges for providers and the residents they so nobly serve continue to evolve. As testing ramps up and as public disclosure of nursing facilities with positive cases of COVID-19 continues, providers will continue to call for additional funding to help combat this disease.
Among countless moving parts during this public health emergency, one constant that long-term care facilities have experienced for years is the issue of chronic underfunding of Medicaid reimbursement. Providers incur exploding costs as a result of the pandemic, including enhanced infection control screening practices, increased costs for personal protective equipment, and higher emergency staffing costs. Facilities are seeing 500% increases in the cost of personal protective equipment and double their labor costs.
Along with skyrocketing costs due to COVID-19, according to an analysis from CliftonLarsonAllen, facilities are experiencing challenges on the revenue side as well -- with Wisconsin nursing facilities experiencing losses of $160 million. A current model projects that two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin will be in a negative cash position within the next 60 days.
Every day that goes by without increased provider funding further deepens this crisis and puts residents at real risk of facility closures amid the worst public health crisis in more than a century.
If the state and federal governments do not act quickly to provide increased reimbursement to long-term care providers, facilities may be forced to close, causing residents to lose their homes, further limiting access to care when demand is at its highest. Since 2016, 40 facilities have closed, and more than 50 facilities have been in receivership due to insufficient reimbursement. Facility closures are the last thing that should be allowed to happen during a pandemic.
Even before COVID-19, long-term care providers had not been in a strong financial position. Wisconsin’s skilled nursing Medicaid reimbursement losses are the worst in the nation lagging far below the actual cost of serving our residents. Providers lose between $70 to $80 per day for every Medicaid resident they serve, which constitutes two-thirds of all skilled nursing facility residents. During COVID-19, dynamics have gotten worse. Without immediate action, COVID-19 will claim higher numbers of lives in Wisconsin and will cause unknown numbers of facilities to close when they are needed most.
Long-term care providers from every corner of our state need state and federal leaders to do everything possible to ensure these facilities receive the help they need now.
Our frail older adults and people with physical and developmental disabilities cannot wait. Their lives depend on it. Our hardworking frontline caregivers cannot wait. Their safety and economic survival depend on it.
Vander Meer is president and CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association and the Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living, a trade association representing skilled nursing and assisted living providers serving frail older adults and people with disabilities around the state" www.whcawical.org.
