John J. Vander Meer: Nursing homes need help or more will close

If the state and federal governments do not act quickly to provide increased reimbursement to long-term care providers, facilities may be forced to close, causing residents to lose their homes, further limiting access to care when demand is at its highest. Since 2016, 40 facilities have closed, and more than 50 facilities have been in receivership due to insufficient reimbursement. Facility closures are the last thing that should be allowed to happen during a pandemic.

Even before COVID-19, long-term care providers had not been in a strong financial position. Wisconsin’s skilled nursing Medicaid reimbursement losses are the worst in the nation lagging far below the actual cost of serving our residents. Providers lose between $70 to $80 per day for every Medicaid resident they serve, which constitutes two-thirds of all skilled nursing facility residents. During COVID-19, dynamics have gotten worse. Without immediate action, COVID-19 will claim higher numbers of lives in Wisconsin and will cause unknown numbers of facilities to close when they are needed most.

Long-term care providers from every corner of our state need state and federal leaders to do everything possible to ensure these facilities receive the help they need now.