John Imes: Making the economy work for all

Today, when both the physical health and economic health of our community are at risk from COVID-19, business as usual and politics as usual is no longer an option.

For us to come out of this crisis altogether healthier, stronger and more resilient as a community, we need policymakers to implement high-road, progressive policies and stand up for local businesses.

The American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) is convening a national working group of business leaders, activists and economists in a collaborative effort to prepare policy responses to COVID-19 and lay the groundwork for a stronger, more sustainable and resilient recovery. The many dozens of recommendations identified so far include:

- Prioritizing worker health and safety through widespread testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) for all essential workers, contact tracing, enhanced telemedicine and public health protocols so businesses can reopen, stay open and operate safely.

- Expanded sick leave and paid family and medical leave so workers can stay safe at home if they are ill or need to care for a sick family member.

- Expanded health care access, affordability and Medicaid services to close the coverage gaps in health insurance.