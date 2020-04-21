John Eiden: Protect Wisconsin voters and our democracy

The election on April 7 in Wisconsin was a tragedy that could have been avoided during a global pandemic.

UFCW Local 1473 represents thousands of hard-working women and men in Wisconsin who are putting their lives on the line every day during this outbreak by making the food our communities eat, working at grocery stores so that families have access to fresh produce and essential items, and taking care of our loved ones in nursing homes. On Election Day, our members shared stories about their experiences waiting in long lines for hours at the polls in the Milwaukee and Green Bay areas. They were so afraid of the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 that they chose the health of their families over exercising their right to vote. Thousands of other voters were also disenfranchised, either because they couldn’t vote in person or because of issues with absentee ballots.

Wisconsin’s primary election became an exercise in voter suppression and represented a dangerous blow to our democratic process. Holding this election in the middle of a pandemic was incredibly dangerous, and we expect that this primary will result in increasing the transmission of COVID-19 throughout the state. Wisconsin families were needlessly put at risk, and once again Republicans in our state Legislature chose partisan politics over the best interests of the people.