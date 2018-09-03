This Labor Day, the value of unions and their ability to make life better in our communities is becoming more apparent.
This year, UFCW Local 1473 has organized Wisconsinites who work in grocery stores and food processing facilities. Among many other things, the hardworking women and men who have joined our union realize that union workers earn on average $200 more per week than their nonunion counterparts. They also know that union workers are more likely to have jobs that provide affordable health insurance, paid vacation, holidays and sick leave, fair scheduling, workplace safety and health protections, protections against automation and other valuable benefits.
It's a sad fact that too many hardworking families in our area are struggling in low-paying jobs with few or no benefits, and it's impossible to climb the economic ladder. Here in Wisconsin, the cost of living is 7 percent higher than the national average. If we can’t come together immediately to create better jobs with stronger benefits, then our entire state will be at risk of falling behind.
But it’s hard to fight for a better future when politicians offer businesses like Foxconn and Amazon billions of dollars in incentives to move to Wisconsin. The problem with luring these employers to our state with our hard-earned tax dollars is that they offer low-wage jobs with few to no benefits. They also drive out local businesses that provide sustainable jobs. That may be good for Wall Street, but here at UFCW we understand that Main Street American families are in desperate need of proper retirement plans, affordable health care, and benefits that amplify wages — which is why we advocate for these things every day on behalf of our hardworking members and support leaders who do so, as well.
Changing our state for the better starts with electing better leaders. For too long, our economic system has been rigged to benefit the wealthy few at the expense of the rest of us. But by banding together and voting to elect responsible leaders who will pass legislation that improves our lives, we can turn this terrible tide and stop irresponsible companies from flooding our economy with low-wage jobs that don’t offer a realistic path to prosperity.
This is an important election year, and any lawmakers who think Wisconsin’s workers are going to stand idly by and be denied access to a better life should think twice. Hardworking people are ready to vote and tired of waiting for things to improve. Simply put, we’re getting off the sidelines and into the game.
Whether it’s in the voting booth or at the workplace, it’s time for everyday people across Wisconsin to realize that we have the power to shape our future. Victories for hardworking families, like we saw in Missouri, can be won here in the Badger State too. This Labor Day, let’s all realize the value we bring to our workplaces and stand together to create the better life we all deserve.
John Eiden is the president of UFCW Local 1473 in Milwaukee.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.