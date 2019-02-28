The Department of Justice just announced its formal go-ahead for the Bayer-Monsanto merger, disregarding overwhelming opposition from farmers and other Americans across the country. The agency received more than a million public comments urging the agency to block the merger, but put its final rubber stamp on the deal at the end of January.
Now that Bayer and Monsanto have merged into the world’s largest biotech seed and pesticide corporation, it’s important to realize the true threat this massive conglomerate means for our entire food/farm system. Monsanto’s name may go into hiding, but its harmful legacy remains intact — emboldened, in fact, by Bayer’s acquisition.
In a politically convenient disappearing act, Bayer did sell off a handful of holdings to appease Justice Department concerns that it was gaining too much monopoly influence. By choosing to acquire Monsanto, Bayer also gained a rather infamous reputation — and potential future liability — now cascading throughout its entire product line.
Over 9,300 people are now suing Monsanto for causing their cancer. In 2018 a California jury found that Roundup® was responsible for a groundskeeper’s terminal case of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and demanded the company pay $289 million in damages. The verdict was reduced to $78 million and is under appeal. But, as Judge Suzanne Ramos Bolanos succinctly stated, Monsanto “acted with malice, oppression or fraud.”
Despite these lawsuits, and the mounting scientific evidence showing how dangerous their pesticides are, the company stands behind the safety of glyphosate. Putting profit over people makes sense for Bayer-Monsanto since Roundup® is among the most popular pesticides on earth — with over 200 million pounds being sprayed in the U.S. alone each year and toxic residues showing up in everything from drinking water to breakfast cereal.
The Bayer-Monsanto combination only intensifies the corporate consolidation that is rapidly eroding market choice and decision-making autonomy for those who produce and eat our food.
According to a detailed report on the mega-merger, “The new company would be the world’s largest vegetable seed company, the world’s largest cotton seed company, the world’s largest manufacturer and seller of herbicides, the world’s largest owner of the intellectual property and patents for herbicide tolerant seed traits, and the world’s largest researcher into seeds and seed traits.”
The merger also means more power over farmers in a new strategic area — Big Data. Not only will Bayer-Monsanto be able to dictate biotech seed and pesticide prices to farmers, but they will also be able to mine and exploit farmers’ production figures to manipulate commodity markets. For years now, Monsanto and Bayer have used acquisitions and partnerships to quietly take over the emerging field of proprietary precision farming, which includes wireless GPS-propelled equipment. With this data in hand, Bayer-Monsanto can pressure farmers to upgrade to new patented seed/spray packages that only they control. The freedom and privacy that family farmers once enjoyed will be dangerously eroded.
Bayer was so determined to acquire Monsanto’s digital agriculture arm and other related Big Data technology that they refused to consider selling off any of these lucrative assets to make the merger more palatable to federal regulators.
No wonder that the vast majority of farmers surveyed across the country say they are “concerned that Bayer/Monsanto will control data about farm practices.” This same survey of nearly 1,000 farmers shows that more than 90 percent are also concerned that the new combined Bayer-Monsanto “will use its dominance in one product to push sales of other products,” while 89 percent fear “increased pressure for chemically dependent farming.”
Bayer may believe Monsanto’s disappearing act will be successful. But in reality, Monsanto isn’t going anywhere. By sticking with this chemical-intensive industrialized agribusiness model, we know that a conjoined Bayer-Monsanto can only thrive by continuing to make profits at the expense of farmers and consumers alike. The corporation may change its name, but it can’t ditch its toxic legacy.
Now, with Democrats in control of the House of Representatives, we must advance legislation to prevent the continued corporate takeover of our food/farm system. That is why we strongly endorse Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Mark Pocan’s bill — the Food and Agribusiness Merger Moratorium and Antitrust Review Act. This bill would place a moratorium on all agricultural mega-mergers like the recent Bayer-Monsanto and Dow-DuPont mergers. We urge all members of Congress to support this critical bill and commit to prioritizing an end to the corporate control of America’s agriculture. What we grow and eat is just too important to be left to the whims of profiteers.
John E. Peck is executive director of Family Farm Defenders, located in Madison. www.familyfarmdefenders.org. Tiffany Finck-Hayne is pesticides and pollinators program manager at Friends of the Earth.
