John Burke: One eye on the forest, one eye on the trees

There is a lot we don’t know about COVID-19, but there is no doubt there was a gross lack of leadership in Washington.

Evidence is clear that contrary to what some have said about “no one knew” the COVID-19 virus was headed our way and that it “suddenly came out of nowhere,” the government was, in fact, warned by such leaders as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Gates, and agencies including the CDC and CIA of what might be coming. For inexplicable reasons, Washington was asleep at the switch in terms of being prepared, and was exceedingly slow to respond. It is very much worth knowing exactly what happened so we can take steps to eliminate deficiencies in the system and craft a plan to avoid repetition. When South Korea — or any country for that matter — does a significantly better job of dealing with a pandemic than the U.S., something is seriously wrong and needs to change.

Right now, one thing we know for sure is that in less than eight months we will elect a president. Nov. 3 will come. Whether in-person, by mail, or other means — we will decide who we wish to be in the White House for the next four years. Given the legitimate laser focus on fighting the pandemic, it is easy to forget that.