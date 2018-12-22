Wisconsin’s recently ousted Republican governor and attorney general, Scott Walker and Brad Schimel, finally have something to celebrate. Their party’s long-sought dream of destroying health care for millions of Americans achieved its first legal victory in eight years when a right-wing federal judge in Texas threw out President Obama’s entire Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional.
Take that, incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul! Evers and Kaul won election by taking advantage of the widespread unpopularity of Wisconsin’s support for the Republican lawsuit to destroy the ACA’s guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions and public subsidies lowering the cost of health care.
Now Walker and Schimel could go down in history as the political martyrs who prevented millions of undeserving Americans from extending their lives through expensive surgeries and high-priced drugs they couldn’t afford. One day their statues might be erected in public squares honoring them for heroically sacrificing their political careers to protect Wisconsin from the socialist tyranny of Medicare-for-all.
Sharing those honors will be the Republican legislators who stood up to the majority of Wisconsin voters by stripping political powers from Evers and Kaul and any other Democrats who might usurp those offices in the future. The top Republican priority was to prevent Evers and Kaul from pulling Wisconsin out of that Republican lawsuit.
As it turned out, Texas U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor issued his sweeping decision striking down the ACA before Evers and Kaul even took office. But Wisconsin taxpayers could still face years of legal fees by remaining part of the long court battle that still lies ahead before coverage of pre-existing conditions and other popular ACA benefits are completely obliterated.
By arguing their case before a Republican-appointed judge in Texas who was already hostile to the ACA, Republicans got their dream decision. But even many extremely conservative legal scholars are skeptical of O’Connor’s tortured legal justification for totally upending American health care. O’Connor claimed congressional Republicans somehow destroyed the entire law when they passed a tax cut that killed the financial penalty for people who didn’t buy insurance.
“It’s pretty bananas,” said Jonathan Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University and a member of the conservative Federalist Society who worked on a previous unsuccessful challenge to the ACA before the U.S. Supreme Court. “This decision makes a mockery of the rule of law and basic principles of democracy.”
The next step for O’Connor’s decision is the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and Adler said: “I can’t see who in the Fifth Circuit swallows this.” The U.S. Supreme Court, in decisions written by Chief Justice John Roberts, has twice upheld the ACA as constitutional.
Ironically, it could be even worse for Republicans if the Supreme Court agrees to review the ACA again. The soonest that could happen would be 2020. That means voter outrage over continuing Republican attempts to destroy health care for millions of people with pre-existing conditions would dominate President Trump’s re-election just like it did this year’s midterms. That’s how Democrats won every statewide office in Wisconsin and control of the House of Representatives nationally. In 2020, Democrats could complete the trifecta by winning the presidency and the U.S. Senate.
That’s why Democrats were practically dancing in the streets after the Texas decision while many Republicans were strangely silent about their glorious legal victory before a right-wing Republican judge. Incoming Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the ruling for exposing “the monstrous endgame of Republicans’ all-out assault on people with pre-existing conditions and Americans’ access to affordable health care.”
Most Republicans who dared say anything at all assured the public all those ACA benefits Republicans repeatedly tried to repeal would continue as the Texas case moves through the courts. One of the few Republicans foolish enough to call public attention to the latest Republican threat to American health care was the Fool-in-Chief. “As I predicted all along, Obamacare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL disaster!” Trump tweeted gleefully. Another presidential tweet called the decision destroying coverage of pre-existing conditions and every other ACA benefit: “Great news for America!”
Folks in Wisconsin remember Walker’s dishonest campaign claim that the lawsuit destroying coverage for pre-existing conditions wasn’t really a threat because Republicans could simply pass a state law restoring those protections. No, they couldn’t. During their ugly, lame-duck session passing laws weakening the elected Democratic governor and attorney general, Republicans couldn’t muster enough votes in one of the nation’s most partisan gerrymandered state legislatures to pass those protections for pre-existing conditions.
Some Republican haters will never vote to protect anything passed by Obama. Others just mindlessly vote to destroy health care out of habit. There won’t really be any statues in the square honoring Republican losers. The way to protect public health care in America is to stop electing politicians hellbent on destroying it.
Joel McNally writes a regular column for The Capital Times.
