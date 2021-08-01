Joel Brennan: State isn't done helping families avoid eviction

Lost work hours and pay.
Family members getting sick or laid off.
Child care worries.
These are common challenges shared by thousands of Wisconsinites who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a nationwide eviction moratorium, many families faced the risk of becoming homeless due to rent or utility arrearages or the inability to work. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program provides back rent and utility assistance to hardworking Wisconsin families, deploying federal funds that help families stay financially afloat and in their homes.
One participant from Eau Claire County told us the pandemic affected not only job availability in her area, but also her availability as she shifted into schooling her children from home. Receiving assistance from WERA put her in a position to better manage her family’s situation.
The recent end of the nationwide eviction ban that had prevented or forestalled many evictions is likely to trigger a significant increase in eviction filings, and eventually leave thousands of families without a safe place to call home.
Help is available. The Evers administration has made more than $250 million in federal funding available to stave off evictions and stabilize households for individuals and families affected by the pandemic. Qualifying households can receive help with housing and utility payments, including internet costs, for up to 15 months.
To date, our state has supported more than 12,520 eligible households with over $46 million. Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties as well as the cities of Madison and Milwaukee have received direct allocations from the federal government and have created similar programs that will receive additional state funding once they have utilized their initial allocations.
While we have seen many reasons for optimism, the mental, physical and financial strain of the pandemic has not ended for many Wisconsin families. Through WERA, we can help many more families see that light at the end of the tunnel.
The Eau Claire County participant told us the program gave her some space to breathe so she didn’t feel like she was drowning in debt.
Additional need exists in Wisconsin, and we need partners in every community to assist in communicating this lifeline to eligible households. We urge everyone to share details of this program with family, friends and neighbors so that we can help even more of our residents stay in their homes and get back on their feet in the months to come.
Brennan is secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration: doa.wi.gov.