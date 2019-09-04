Next summer, the Democratic Party will gather in Milwaukee to nominate the next president of the United States.
We chose Milwaukee because it’s a city of working people. A city of hope in the face of hardship. A city of grit and perseverance. A city that embodies our party’s values of inclusion and opportunity for everyone.
We chose Wisconsin because this state is at the center of so many broken economic promises by Donald Trump. From farmers to factory workers, Wisconsinites have been betrayed and kicked to the curb by Republican leaders. That’s why in 2018, Wisconsin voters kicked Trump cronies like Scott Walker out of office. And that’s why they’re going to send Trump packing next year.
As CEO of next summer’s convention and as someone who has spent part of my career helping elect Wisconsin Democrats, I’m deeply proud of our party’s choice of Milwaukee. I’ve already moved to the city and begun working closely with local leaders and businesses as we prepare for a successful convention.
I’m no stranger to conventions, either. In fact, I have been to every single Democratic convention since 1988. And I’m committed to making sure the 2020 convention is inclusive, transparent and respectful of the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.
Of course, I recognize some concerns that have been voiced in recent weeks about logistics, specifically our decision to house some state delegations in hotels in northern Illinois.
I’ll be the first to admit that we could’ve done a better job explaining our process. But in no way does this decision change the simple fact that our convention will bring jobs and prosperity to the state of Wisconsin. Placing state delegations was simply the first step in a long process; any suggestion that we will not be using the hotel rooms we’ve secured in Madison and other cities is patently false.
Because of the enormity of this convention, with more than 50,000 people expected to attend, we decided to use hotels in northern Illinois to house some of these guests. In fact, this was part of Milwaukee’s bid to get the convention in the first place.
We arranged hotels for our party’s delegates first because their packed schedules require more planning than other guests. Delegations need to be housed together in clusters, which makes it easier for their security and transportation. This can be especially complicated for delegations from large states. (The California delegation, for example, requires more than 600 rooms in the same hotel.) These delegates will spend the vast majority of their time in Milwaukee, using their hotel rooms simply to sleep and store their belongings. That’s one reason why we chose to house them in hotels in Illinois, while placing other guests with more free time in Wisconsin — where they can eat, shop and sightsee.
Make no mistake: the majority of convention attendees will be staying in Wisconsin. But these attendees have different schedules and different needs. That’s why we’re specifically working with stakeholders to find the best fit for them.
For example, many leaders of progressive groups will stay downtown because they go to the arena every day to speak to the media. Their staff, however, may stay further outside of Milwaukee in places like Lake Geneva, Racine, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, and Sheboygan — all cities where we’ve secured hotel rooms that we fully expect to be used.
In Madison, we’ve already secured 1,500 hotel rooms that we expect to be filled by journalists, elected officials, donors, grassroots organizers and other community leaders. Because these visitors are not delegates, their schedules will allow them to spend more money and free time in places like Madison.
What’s more, while we’re a little under a year out from the convention, our commitment to the people of Wisconsin has already begun. Every day from now through July 16, we will be working to lift up the voices of Wisconsin voters and highlight the challenges they face under this president. And after the balloons drop, we’re going to leave behind an organizing infrastructure that will carry us to victory in Wisconsin and beyond.
Donald Trump gave the great people of this state a raw deal. And at the end of the day, hotel arrangements will not decide whether or not we beat him.
Our unity is our greatest strength. This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint. We can’t afford to shoot ourselves in the feet before we even get past the first mile.
People are hungry for Democratic leadership, and the energy across this state and our country is scorching. Let’s use that energy to defeat Donald Trump. It would be stupid not to.
My boss, Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez, loves to quote the great Packers coach Vince Lombardi: “People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.”
If Democrats work together, we will win. We will beat Donald Trump in Wisconsin and across the country. And we will take back our democracy.
Joe Solmonese is chief executive officer of the Democratic National Convention Committee.
