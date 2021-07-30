Joe Perkins: Don't run 60-foot buses on State Street

As stakeholders in Downtown Madison, we believe it is our duty to stand up in its best interest. State Street was not designed to become a thoroughfare. It is extremely narrow, not open to public traffic, and has a 15 mph speed limit. There is simply no room for 60-foot buses to run frequently without taking away space from each and every pedestrian, cyclist, resident, visitor and business on the street. State Street should not be a primary transit hub for the city, especially while major roads are intersecting our street that are better suited for BRT stops.

Downtown businesses have not been provided with any sort of study of economic impact for the BRT development. Our position was completely misinterpreted at the City Council’s Executive Committee meeting on July 13, where it was mentioned that we do not want customers nor to have Madison Metro Transit riders patronize our businesses.