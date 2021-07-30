Joe Perkins: Don't run 60-foot buses on State Street

Tutto Pasta on State Street cares deeply about the future of Madison. We support bus rapid transit (BRT), and agree that it has the potential to vastly improve the standard of living for Madisonians.
But it is a sensitive issue for us as we consider the future of State Street and our business on it. We are absolutely devoted to the success of Downtown Madison and hope to find a solution that benefits the entire community.
The events of the past year have us scrambling to keep afloat. I have six children for whom I work every day to provide a comfortable, healthy home. I also consider the city and its residents part of our extended family, and we take opportunities to improve the livelihoods of our friends, coworkers and neighbors extremely seriously.
Throughout last summer’s awakening to the inequities of societal racism, I met weekly with the Umbrella Transition Program to work toward creating positive change Downtown. I currently rent one of my properties to the Umbrella Transition Program to house four individuals who previously did not have a home.
The purpose of these statements is not to gloat but to demonstrate that we commit our time, effort and resources to recreate an inclusive city with equal economic opportunities for its residents.
I do get emotional when I consider the commitments that we have all made to improving Madison. It is hard to hide my passion when I am personally attacked for opposing proposed BRT routing on State Street.
As stakeholders in Downtown Madison, we believe it is our duty to stand up in its best interest. State Street was not designed to become a thoroughfare. It is extremely narrow, not open to public traffic, and has a 15 mph speed limit. There is simply no room for 60-foot buses to run frequently without taking away space from each and every pedestrian, cyclist, resident, visitor and business on the street. State Street should not be a primary transit hub for the city, especially while major roads are intersecting our street that are better suited for BRT stops.
Downtown businesses have not been provided with any sort of study of economic impact for the BRT development. Our position was completely misinterpreted at the City Council’s Executive Committee meeting on July 13, where it was mentioned that we do not want customers nor to have Madison Metro Transit riders patronize our businesses.
We recognize that centrally located transit in Downtown Madison is important for our entire community, but it remains to be demonstrated how the economic health of Downtown will be affected by BRT. Those of us who will potentially be impacted fear that the pedestrian charm and character of the region will be irreparably changed for the worse. It is not that we do not want customers. We want to retain the vibrant atmosphere of the area for the benefit of all — including Metro Transit riders, pedestrians, cyclists, residents, visitors and businesses.
Downtown Madison stakeholders want a BRT route that provides a successful solution for everyone in the city. If the BRT is implemented on State Street, the (largely local) merchants on it could become casualties. These are local merchants, like myself, who have poured our own blood, sweat and resources into the city. Please help us continue to be able to reinvest in the region, for the benefit of all Madisonians.
Perkins is owner of Tutto Pasta at 305 State St. in Madison: tuttopastastate.com.