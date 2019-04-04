When I started working at AT&T 20 years ago, my career path seemed sure and bright. I began work as a lineman and moved steadily up the ladder. Now, I install AT&T fiber-optic services for businesses in and around Appleton, where I live with my wife and three daughters.
For someone starting out now in Wisconsin, my path isn’t really an option anymore. AT&T just closed its call center in Appleton, where it has whittled down jobs for years now. It employed almost 400 workers a decade ago. Now the last 20 of my call center customer service colleagues are out of work. And it’s not just call center jobs. AT&T has slashed technician jobs, including the folks who come to your home to install services like UVerse.
Big companies, which earn their profits on the backs of hardworking Wisconsinites and others across America, need to prioritize our communities. That’s why I testified before Sen. Tammy Baldwin and her colleagues in Congress this week about the effects of AT&T’s job cuts, and to support her bill to limit stock buybacks. And it is why, along with other AT&T coworkers, I’m calling on AT&T to do the right thing and keep jobs in our communities.
AT&T received a $21 billion windfall from the tax bill and made big promises to create more middle-class jobs and raise wages. But after the bill passed it did the opposite: It has eliminated over 12,000 jobs since then.
Instead of encouraging companies to bring jobs back to the U.S., as President Trump promised, the tax bill gives companies financial incentives to send jobs offshore. AT&T closed seven U.S. call centers in the past four months and continues to rely on overseas call centers.
As AT&T sheds jobs and offshores work, it’s on track to pay out three-quarters of its 2018 profits to shareholders, including top executives, in the form of dividends and share buybacks — about $3 billion a year.
Last year, AT&T conducted $609 million in stock buybacks — that money alone could have funded 6,625 jobs. Worse, the company’s annual report suggests that once refunds are accounted for it paid no cash income taxes last year and slashed capital investments.
AT&T has made enriching big shareholders and executives a top priority instead of investing in its workforce and the communities it serves.
Imagine if those billions had been used to expand the Appleton call center, or add broadband fiber capacity in rural Wisconsin, or invest in job creation and stability for all AT&T workers. Imagine how many families would be lifted up, how much more pocket change there would be to spend on Main Street.
But instead AT&T has laid off hardworking people, destroying jobs that people depend on and hurting our communities.
My work is challenging but rewarding. I’m grateful for it. With my union contract, I make a good living, provide for my family, and hopefully will be able to put my daughters through college. Each day, I’m providing important services to businesses in our region to help them grow and create more good jobs.
That’s what I want for the folks in my community: not to become multimillionaires like AT&T’s CEO, but to work hard and make a decent living.
All that’s jeopardized when companies like AT&T spend their extra resources on buying back stock to give executives a giant payday, rather than investing in the workers and communities that made them so successful in the first place. Looking forward, Congress must pass Sen. Baldwin’s bill to ban stock buybacks and follow her brave leadership by taking a stand to rein in corporate power and ensure profits are shared with workers.
Companies like AT&T shouldn’t prioritize their bottom line over Wisconsin workers. We need job security, not broken promises.
Joe Olson is the president of CWA Local 4621 and an AT&T worker based in Appleton.
