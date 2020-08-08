Joe Lotegeluaki: Madison alders vote against union jobs

Last week, the Madison Plan Commission inexplicably rejected a proposed seven-story building on a vacant Langdon Street lot that would have delivered substantial community benefits. I am an African American trades professional so I know these benefits firsthand. In fact, I began my career on a downtown Madison project, not unlike that one, as a union carpenter apprentice in 2005. How many young apprentices are being denied the opportunity like mine when the Plan Commission rejects the construction of downtown housing based on subjective design desires of a few politically connected insiders?
Alders Patrick Heck and Marsha Rummel both serve on Plan Commission. They had the opportunity to back up their public positions supporting labor unions and underrepresented communities like mine. Sadly, they chose to turn their backs on working people and listened to their donors instead. In this moment in time of high unemployment and economic volatility, it is shocking they would turn down a development with substantial community benefits.
Apprentices need active construction sites to get their start. With the project voted down, it will deprive apprentices of color that first job site they need to begin their rewarding career. A recent study ranked Wisconsin dead last when it comes to racial equality, with a median income gap of 107% between African Americans and whites. Approving this project would have worked to close that gap.
With union apprenticeship, there is equal pay for equal work no matter gender, race or background. This ensures people of color and women the chance to build real equity and have a sense of dignity in our work. Compensation for communities of color has stagnated while cost of housing, education and healthcare continue to rise. Apprenticeship provides a tuition-free path to a rewarding career and my fellow carpenters would have loved to work on this project.
I understand that local approvals for construction projects impact real lives because it has impacted mine. It was unfortunate that the Plan Commission disregarded the real lives that this project would have impacted. Alders Rummel and Heck voted against union jobs in the middle of the economic uncertainty brought on by a pandemic. They voted against career opportunities for people of color. They voted against working people when they had a chance to show whose side they are on.
Joe Lotegeluaki is a member of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
