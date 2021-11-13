Joe Handrick: Gov. Tony Evers' maps commission suffers series of blunders

Gov. Tony Evers’ “nonpartisan” maps commission began with high expectations — this is the cycle Wisconsin will finally have fair voting district maps. The hype reminded me how Minnesota Vikings fans say at the start of each season: “This is the year we’re going to win a Super Bowl!”
Oh, how quickly those dreams of a “fair” map were dashed. The final product of the People’s Maps Commission is the equivalent of that famous play by Vikings lineman Jim Marshall when he scooped up the ball and ran the wrong way.
The Evers maps are a disaster in nearly every way and by nearly every measure. Fittingly, they were soundly rejected recently by a bipartisan super-majority in the state Assembly. Democrats in the Senate would not even take it up, opting to propose their own plan.
Wisconsin has made great gains in minority representation in the Legislature since the 1980s. In 1992 the federal court selected a map for Milwaukee County legislative seats I drew on behalf of legislative Republicans.
That map increased the number of predominantly Black Assembly districts in Milwaukee from four to five and, for the first time in history, created a second Black Senate district. This implementation of the Voting Rights Act continued in both 2002 and 2012. Today Wisconsin has six Black Assembly districts, two Black Senate districts, and two Latino districts.
Along came Gov. Evers and his commission. They picked up the ball and ran the wrong way.
His commission presented a map that, by my calculations, would reduce the number of Black Assembly districts from six to two and eliminate one of the two Black Senate districts. Furthermore, the commissioners drew the Latino district that was the center of the 2012 trial at a lower Latino level than the judges rejected at that trial.
By contrast, the plan put forward by the Legislature would create five Black Assembly districts, two Black Senate districts, and two Latino districts. My organization, Common Sense Wisconsin, has proposed maps that base the Voting Rights Act districts on the districts as drawn or approved by the federal courts in 2012 (which results in six, two and two respectively).
Evers and the People’s Maps Commission are now learning that when you run the wrong way, especially on a matter as important as the civil rights of Black and Latino voters, nobody is cheering.
Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee responded to the first three maps from the governor’s commission with a simple answer: “No, no and no.” Democratic Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee noted on the Assembly floor that the reduction in Black and Latino districts was part of a national Democratic strategy.
“This is an unlawful act,” Ortiz-Velez said of the commission’s plan. “It’s a perversion of justice. They’re not going to take away our rights.”
Drawing of Voting Rights Act districts was not the only example of where the People’s Maps Commission went the wrong direction. In regard to other court criteria, the commission map would also make the redistricting version of the NFL’s “football follies.”
In the past three decades, the number of municipalities split between Assembly districts has ranged between 50 and 72. The People’s Maps Commission wants to split 95. Contrast this with our own Common Sense map that focused on legal requirements, which splits only 28.
Finally, the governor’s commission went the wrong direction on disenfranchisement. Due to population shifts, some Wisconsin residents are always temporarily disenfranchised in state Senate elections because they don’t get to vote for a state senator for six years. The commission decided to set a record on disenfranchisement.
In the commission’s map, 533,402 peoples are disenfranchised. This is compared to just under 139,000 in the legislative plan and about 132,000 in the Common Sense map that sought to achieve the least amount of disruption. In the past three decades of new maps, the number ranged between 171,000 and 300,000.
The process used by the commission will not win the governor any “sunshine” awards for transparency, either.
As their meetings were gaveled to order, a fully drawn map would suddenly appear from thin air. The actual map drawing was done by a professor in Massachusetts and “subcommittees” of the full commission specifically designed to evade Wisconsin open meeting laws. Suddenly the outrage on the left about “maps being drawn in secret” vanished.
The People’s Maps Commission maps deserved the overwhelming bipartisan rejection they were given last week. If Gov. Evers built a trophy case for his “nonpartisan” commission, it would be empty as the Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl trophy case.
Handrick, of Oconomowoc, a former Republican lawmaker, is executive director of Common Sense Wisconsin: commonsensewisconsin.com and @joeminocqua.