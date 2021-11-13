Joe Handrick: Gov. Tony Evers' maps commission suffers series of blunders

Along came Gov. Evers and his commission. They picked up the ball and ran the wrong way.

His commission presented a map that, by my calculations, would reduce the number of Black Assembly districts from six to two and eliminate one of the two Black Senate districts. Furthermore, the commissioners drew the Latino district that was the center of the 2012 trial at a lower Latino level than the judges rejected at that trial.

By contrast, the plan put forward by the Legislature would create five Black Assembly districts, two Black Senate districts, and two Latino districts. My organization, Common Sense Wisconsin, has proposed maps that base the Voting Rights Act districts on the districts as drawn or approved by the federal courts in 2012 (which results in six, two and two respectively).

Evers and the People’s Maps Commission are now learning that when you run the wrong way, especially on a matter as important as the civil rights of Black and Latino voters, nobody is cheering.

Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee responded to the first three maps from the governor’s commission with a simple answer: “No, no and no.” Democratic Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee noted on the Assembly floor that the reduction in Black and Latino districts was part of a national Democratic strategy.