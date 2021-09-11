Jim Palmer: Wisconsin Senate must act on police reform

The recommendations were the result of an authentic, consensus-building process that included lawmakers from both parties alongside activists and advocates for communities of color, faith-based organizations and law enforcement. The recommendations are a testament to what can be achieved when people work together for a common goal.

Several recommendations issued by the Task Force have already been enacted into law, such as measures to explicitly prohibit officers from using chokeholds, to collect data on law enforcement’s use of force, and to establish new financial support for community policing efforts.

Most notably, Wisconsin adopted a uniform standard for law enforcement’s use of force. This new law also requires officers that witness excessive force to report it and intervene if possible, and it establishes “whistleblower protections” for these officers to safeguard them from adverse employment action, such as discipline.

Other important bills have also been passed by the state Assembly, such as measures to collect data on the use of no-knock warrants, to guarantee transparency in law enforcement hiring, to add more crisis intervention training, and to create financial aid to help communities invest in body worn cameras. These bills and others need the approval of the state Senate now to become law.