Jim Palmer: Police agree on the need for change

If we fail to respond to the concerns that many people have about policing today, we should not be surprised when those concerns grow louder and more severe with the next controversial law enforcement incident. At the same time, we have to be thoughtful, deliberate and protect against any measures that could risk public safety or the safety of the dedicated men and women who work to keep our communities safe.

Perhaps most important, each of us needs to be willing and able to extend a hand, lend an ear and put our best foot forward to ensure we are working to be part of the solution to the problems and challenges we collectively face. "A Blueprint for Change" is important not just because it represents the most detailed initiative of its kind by any police group in the country, but because it embodies the kind of public discourse we need to have in this state and country if we are ever to make any progress and affect meaningful changes that benefit the public and law enforcement alike.