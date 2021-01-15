Jim Palmer: Gov. Evers' response to Kenosha charging decision was irresponsible

Gov. Evers and others failed to acknowledge that the comprehensive outside investigation into this case definitively refutes the false narrative that was broadcast all across the globe last summer. At that time, Blake was widely portrayed as an unarmed good Samaritan who was simply trying to break up a fight when he was shot by the police as he attempted to get in his vehicle and leave with his children.

We now know that Blake was attempting to unlawfully take his children in a vehicle that was not his. Additionally, due to Blake’s own admissions, we also know he was armed, he refused to follow the lawful commands of the officers, and he actively and physically resisted the officers who responded to the 911 call that brought them there that day. The statement issued by Gov. Evers does not appear to occupy the same reality as this new critical information.