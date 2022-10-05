Jim Mulhern: Let dairy farms compete for immigrant guest workers

Dairy farmers from across America have converged in Madison this week for the Super Bowl of dairying: World Dairy Expo. Amid the talk about prize-winning cows and the latest in farm technology, there will be tremendous concern surrounding labor shortages and how to stay in business when workers aren’t available.

I’ve seen the complexities from both sides. I have witnessed the hard work of dairy farmers growing up in Portage and graduating from UW-Madison’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. And today in Washington, D.C., I lead the National Milk Producers Federation, the nation’s largest dairy farmer organization.

My career pursuing effective federal dairy policies began amid the 1980s farm crisis. So I know firsthand the existential threat this labor crisis presents for farm families across the nation.

That’s why I feel so strongly that immediate congressional action is needed to solve this imminent threat to dairy life as we know it. Today my organization is urging the U.S. Senate to pass critical agricultural labor legislation that addresses dairy’s dire workforce needs.

Here’s the situation and why Congress needs to act:

Dairy farming is difficult work, but it is an economic driver in rural communities. It provides opportunities for thousands of farm families, yet dairy operators are finding it increasingly difficult -- and often impossible -- to find local workers interested in farm employment. That's why much of U.S. agriculture has turned to immigrant populations for workers who want to start climbing the ladder of economic opportunity.

But the main federal guest worker program, known as H-2A, is designed for temporary, seasonal jobs. That program might work moderately well for a California fruit grower. But the 24/7, 365-days-a-year operation of a Wisconsin dairy farm means H-2A workers aren’t available for dairy. The system prevents dairy farms from competing for immigrant guest workers, even though dairy industry wages are among the highest in agriculture.

Congress can solve this problem now. The House of Representatives last year passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, H.R. 1603. It was broadly popular, given how emotional immigration debates can get. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats for a fix that included adding dairy to the H-2A program. The overall House bill is not perfect and should be improved in the Senate, where the issue is stalled.

To help dairy farmers here in Wisconsin and elsewhere secure the workforce they need to prosper and grow, we need Senate action. In that spirit, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, has been a valued supporter of legislation to address dairy’s workforce needs. America’s Dairyland still has the most dairy farms in the country, but the future growth of the dairy industry is threatened by labor shortages.

The time to act is now. We urge senators to move on this important issue.