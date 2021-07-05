Jim Kreuser: GOP attacks on Evers' Kenosha response based on lies

If a premise is false, repeating it over and over again doesn’t make it true.
And yet that is what Republicans are trying to do when it comes to a false narrative about Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin National Guard’s response to the unrest in Kenosha after the shooting of Jacob Blake last August.
They say that Evers was slow to quell the disturbances that damaged our city and resulted in tragic losses of life, and that he failed to marshal sufficient aid from the National Guard to tamp down the violent disruptions that began on the night of Aug. 23 and continued for several days.
They credit former President Donald Trump for finally sending the help that Kenosha needed, suggesting Evers and the National Guard were sitting on their hands, failing to act while our city burned.
I’m here to tell you that what they’re saying simply isn’t true. I was there. That’s not what happened.
By the early morning hours of Aug. 24, our local law enforcement authorities were in touch with the Wisconsin National Guard, laying the groundwork to bring in the re-enforcements that we would need to control the situation.
By that afternoon, less than 24 hours after the Blake shooting, the first National Guard troops were arriving here, beginning to fill the support roles that would allow more of our local officers to address what was happening in our neighborhoods. Within a couple of days, some 2,000 troops from Wisconsin and elsewhere were here, and by then, thankfully, the dangerous unrest was waning.
Do we all wish this would have all gone faster, that thousands of troops could have arrived immediately to prevent the fatalities, injuries and damage to property caused by the rioting? Of course. But you can’t push an “easy” button and have the National Guard float down from the sky. That’s not how it works.
In fact, the system worked exactly how it’s designed to function, and Evers answered every call and did everything he could within his powers to assist Kenosha County in its time of greatest need.
It’s disappointing that the Republicans are attempting to attack the governor and turn this into a 2022 campaign issue, when we should be working together toward correcting the factors that brought about the situation in the first place.
We should be working together, regardless of our political affiliations, on rebuilding — not only the bricks and mortar that fell during the riots, but also the systems in our society that engendered the inequities, the frustrations, the anger that prompted the response to the Blake shooting and similar events across our country over the last year-plus.
Telling a false story about the governor as a means to anger voters and win an election is no way to rebuild.
Jim Kreuser has been Kenosha County Executive since 2008 and is a former Democratic member of the Wisconsin Assembly.
