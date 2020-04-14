Jim Goodman and Raj Patel: When it comes to hunger, the worst is yet to come

The good news is that the problems in the food system that have long been with us, as well as those we see developing due to COVID-19, can be addressed through a Green Stimulus, one that recognizes the rights of all families to a just, healthy food system. The food system is part of the fabric of modern capitalism. It can only be fixed systemically, addressing everything from the need for sustainable energy, transport, and housing, to a just transition in the food system away from carbon-intensive monoculture of two crops, corn and soy, to more sustainable, biodiverse, and agroecological farm systems. These systems are built on the recognition that there is an interdependence between the environment, food producers, and society in general. None of these can be exploited for the benefit of a few, or we can only expect a repeating loop of failure — until we decide to get it right.