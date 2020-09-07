Jillian Ludwig: Madison's new grading policy will only let students fall through the cracks

When the COVID-19 pandemic sent Wisconsin into lockdown in March, schools scrambled for plans to finish out the year, provide meal access, and offer resources to students and their families. As a result, districts left grading by the wayside. Going into this fall, whether schools are educating remotely or in person, many are finding ways to resume their grading policies. However, that is not the case for Madison Metropolitan School District.
In order to accommodate students’ unique circumstances during the pandemic, MMSD froze first semester grades and made the second semester pass/no pass based on participation in distance learning activities. The district also told students that their grade for the year would be solely based on their official grades frozen from the first semester.
Now, going into this fall, the district released a memo announcing that as part of a yearlong effort to reinvent their “outdated and problematic” approach to grading, they would be implementing a new grading system for high schoolers that would include a grade floor of 50%, consistent weighting of exams and homework across classes, and grading calculations less based on quarters. This alternative system is being put in place to the detriment of students.
During the pandemic, alternative grading methods seemed fair considering the challenges to distance learning, and MMSD has announced that their students will be learning online through at least the first quarter, Oct. 30. However, MMSD is easing up on their grading process outside of the pandemic, as they were working on this plan before the lockdown and will be implementing their new guidelines for the foreseeable future outside of what happens with the coronavirus.
What is unfortunate and dangerous is that MMSD’s new approach to grading forgets the purposes of grades altogether, which are to motivate students and communicate progress to educators, parents and students. These functions are both vitally important, especially during remote learning when students are less likely to have consistent teacher attention to encourage them and keep them accountable.
A traditional letter grading system provides different thresholds that reflect varying levels of mastery. With a 50% grade floor, a student is able to achieve the highest mark, or at least maintain their standing grade, after completing less work. Undoubtedly this decreases the student incentive to push and excel. As a result, students will likely miss out on crucial learning opportunities. This grading “cushion,” so to speak, doesn’t just imply that students who are behind can pass without doing a lot of work, but for students who enjoy rising to an educational challenge, suddenly their A means a lot less when they are handed the first 50%.
The implications of this grading floor are even more important considering that MMSD is known to have a significant racial achievement gap. There is a stark difference between a grade of 0% and 50%, and it has value. By getting rid of this important distinction, the district risks letting students fall further through the cracks by simply passing them even if they demonstrate no knowledge of a subject. Instead of simply adjusting the scale, MMSD should work to address the cause of these low grades. Without intervention on the front end, artificially enhancing failing grades does nothing to help disadvantaged students in the long run.
Further, the lack of clear grading this past spring will play a major role in what occurs when students return to school, regardless of that return being virtual or in person. There is a well-documented phenomenon of learning loss during out-of-school time, be it summer vacation or weather-related closure, and coronavirus closures are no different. Studies have predicted that students will start the school year with just 70% of their learning gains in reading from last year and only 50% of math gains.
The reality is that students will be playing a massive game of catch-up this fall. Grading acts as an indicator for where a student is in the learning process, and this fall, more than ever before, schools will need to have clear indicators of what portion of knowledge students have imparted in the classroom or online, even if that is below 50%. This fall, students need their schools and their teachers to champion them and push them to regain the time in the classroom lost during the lockdown. MMSD’s new policy seems to be doing just the opposite, giving way to what has been called the bigotry of low expectations.
Jillian Ludwig is a policy intern at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty and will be beginning her master's degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science this fall.
