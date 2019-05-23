I’ve written many times before about school funding. I’ve written letters to the editor, I’ve testified at Joint Finance Committee hearings and I’ve provided testimony and presentations for the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding. I’ve been doing this for a decade. So many of us — school administrators, board members, parents and community members who care about their rural schools — have put in countless hours traveling to testify or write testimony, talking with one another and with you about public school finance — and for what purpose? Why have you pretended all this time that you actually cared about what we had to say? Why have a dog-and-pony show like the Blue Ribbon Commission (which, incidentally, is what Gov. Tony Evers modeled his K-12 public school budget on, and what so many of you campaigned on)? Why have listening sessions or legislative breakfasts, or why even hold hearings on the budget? You’re just going to do what you want anyway. Why do you continue to waste our time? All that the JFC has demonstrated to us is that all of this effort has been is an exercise in futility.
I’m tired of being nice or diplomatic. All I really want to say is, do your job. We elected you to do your job and make good on the promises you made when you campaigned. How many of you had literally just campaigned last summer and fall on the promise of supporting rural schools and public schools? In an Oct. 30, 2018 article in the Reedsburg Times-Press, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was quoted:
"I don’t think anybody has been strongly advocating for rural issues other than me," Marklein said. "We need to continue to push more money to our rural areas."
The article continued: "Marklein said an increase in school funding to $200 per pupil per school district, which is now $204 and the passing of the Sparsity Aid bill are achievements he’s proud of. He said more needs to be done to address declining enrollment in rural school districts. Marklein, a certified public accountant, said a lot of school finances include fixed costs and less aid could affect its budget. To address the problem he said the funding formula has to be changed to provide relief for school districts that have declining enrollment."
However, Marklein (and others, to be fair) as a member of the JFC, has done the opposite of what he's campaigned on by tossing out all budget policies and fiscal improvements for rural schools. All of the policy for declining enrollment relief, poverty relief, mental health funds — all removed. Any changes to revenue limits or the funding formula — removed. He has not advocated for anything that he said he would in this upcoming budget. None of the JFC members have.
What is it called when you campaign on something and then don’t support it once you are elected? Unethical. If I did that in my job — saying one thing to get the job and then doing the opposite of it — I would lose my job. If any of us did things in our jobs that harmed the individuals that we are sworn to serve and protect, we would lose our jobs. Why shouldn’t elected officials be held to the same standard?
To the rest of the Joint Finance Commission — what’s it going to take? Is it going to take a federal lawsuit about the inequities we’re seeing between the have and have-not schools? Or the fact that the state is reimbursing private schools at a much higher rate than public schools in special education costs? Is it going to take a public school to fail because they cannot get their operational referendum passed so they must cut programs or close their doors? Is it going to take an elementary school to be condemned because they cannot get the money to fix a roof, so the building must be closed? Everything in our school district’s fixed costs go up: transportation contracts, fuel, utilities, health and property insurances, cost of living and salaries for staff, maintenance, the costs of supplies for our students. Yet, since 1993, we’ve been getting less and less each year for our public schools while we are expected time and time again to do more, to be better. We are expected to compete with one another, to adjust to declining enrollments, to pay for assessments so we can be compared against our neighbors. We are expected to invest in things that didn't exist in 1993, like technology, STEM facilities and programs, software and more testing — always more, more, more.
I urge you to restore the funding that has been stripped from public schools since 1993 through revenue limits. At the very least, provide increases each year. The money is there — it’s just a choice you have to make as to whether you want to provide a lower tax on capital gains or if you want to put that money into public education. It’s a choice, and a coincidence that the money “found” to pay for the Foxconn incentive for future years was an eerily similar amount that got taken away from public schools in this JFC budget. We know that budgets are about priorities, and you are elected to make these choices that serve children and families — rural and urban.
What aggravates me further is that the people of Wisconsin voted you back into office thanks to the help of gerrymandering. Prove to us that you are not in your spot because the system is rigged, but because you will be responsive to what the voters wanted. They listened to you when you campaigned. Now is your time to prove that you are listening to us.
Jill Underly is superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.