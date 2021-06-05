JFC Dems.: GOP is costing Wisconsinites billions

For Wisconsin’s legislative Republicans, missed opportunities and inaction are nothing new. In 2020, while Wisconsin families, schools and small businesses struggled under the impact of COVID-19, the Wisconsin GOP sat on their hands and said there was nothing the state could do to help. In 2021 it is disappointing but not surprising to see that Republican inaction and political grandstanding continues, and it’s losing Wisconsin billions.
While Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Democrats are trying to help our state bounce back and secure additional federal funding to ensure a strong recovery, legislative Republicans consistently work to undermine those efforts. Instead of rising to the moment, Republicans are putting our recovery in jeopardy.
Families, schools, and small businesses depend on a responsible state budget that invests in our priorities and our future. Our neighboring states know this — that is why they are seizing opportunities to capture federal funds and incentives to invest in families, strengthen communities and grow their economies. Meanwhile, Wisconsin Republicans are refusing to bring home money that belongs to Wisconsinites.
These missed opportunities add up, as dollars that could be reinvested in our communities go to other states.
Republicans’ stubborn refusal to expand BadgerCare alone is causing Wisconsin to miss out on $1.6 billion in new federal dollars and additional savings. Under the federal American Rescue Plan Act, if we expand BadgerCare, our state could receive an additional $1 billion incentive. That’s right, $1 billion on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars Wisconsin would already save. It’s no wonder that 70% of Wisconsinites agree that expanding this popular program is the right choice. This year, Republicans have already refused to expand BadgerCare and capture these dollars multiple times.
The Republican failure to expand BadgerCare isn’t just costing us money today. Wisconsin has already lost a separate $1.6 billion since 2013 because we haven’t expanded. If Republicans continue down this path, that is $3.2 billion out the window.
But Republicans aren’t only costing us opportunities when it comes to BadgerCare. Their budget choices are putting other federal money at risk, too. Just last week, Republicans on the budget-writing committee underfunded the state’s education budget so severely, Wisconsin could now lose out on at least $1.5 billion in federal aid for schools and students.
What does it say about the party of “fiscal responsibility” when they repeatedly allow our tax dollars to be sent to other states? This is money that could be used to expand access to affordable quality health care. This is money that could be used to help our students succeed. This is money that could ensure a prosperous economic recovery for Wisconsin communities and small businesses.
Families, schools and small businesses depend on a responsible budget that invests in our priorities. Instead of building a brighter future, Republicans are falling back on their same old political games in our budget process.
Wisconsinites deserve better. There is still time for legislative Republicans to step up for Wisconsin workers, families, kids and small businesses. The question is, will Republicans move forward, or will they continue to double down on their missed opportunities and financial failures?
Sen. Jon Erpenbach, Sen. LaTonya Johnson, Rep. Evan Goyke and Rep. Greta Neubauer are the Democratic members of the Joint Finance Committee.
