With about 20 other local parents, we attended a recent Madison School Board work group meeting. It seems Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham and central office staff don’t care to partner with Simpson Street Free Press. In this case, it’s up to our elected school board members to overrule administrative staff.
We think all parents value high-quality education for their kids. We think all Madison families share this core value. But achievement gaps in reading and math never seem to improve. We can argue about why, but we do know this: magic happens at Simpson Street Free Press. That much is clear. The evidence is clear and consistent.
Back in February, then-school board members Dean Loumos and James Howard proposed an MMSD partnership with Simpson Street Free Press. In the original proposed budget amendment, Loumos said that “a partnership with Simpson Street is long-past due.” He specifically pointed out reading and math score data among students enrolled at Simpson Street Free Press.
Loumos is right. While parents value a variety of youth program choices, almost all parents value reading, writing and math the most. Neighborhood-based programs like Simpson Street Free Press should be embraced as innovators.
After school district employees quietly pulled the original proposal from the budget, another school board member, Nicki Vander Meulen, reintroduced the amendment. Vander Meulen is right, too. Now is the time for our elected officials to do the right thing.
Simpson Street Free Press is an extended-day, out-of-school time, project-based learning model. The organization has developed a writing and literacy-focused formula perfect for out-of-school time. Their programs provide excellent grade-level math support and real-life job skills training. Simpson Street Free Press operates a dynamic and thriving youth center, offers popular youth book clubs, and publishes fascinating written work by local kids.
Working with in partnership with neighborhood-based groups like Simpson Street Free Press is good common sense. They know how to make community-based, after-school academics fun for kids. They know how to make the formula work and their newsroom sites are staffed with experts. When parents want a certain a program, when parents rush to sign up their kids, this is probably a good program. And there are always waiting lists at Simpson Street Free Press.
To really bridge achievement gaps, Madison should build on and invest in models that work. Parent preference and proven results should matter when deciding which out-of-school time programs deserve support.
Jewel Adams, Melanie Quarles, Brandon Bivens, Carmella Smith and Kimberly Walkes are parents of students in south Madison.
