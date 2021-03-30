Jessie Opoien: Wisconsinites deserve safe water — and lawmakers who will fight PFAS contamination

And then there are the “forever chemicals.”

The state Department of Natural Resources determined in 2017 that the Marinette property owned by Tyco Fire Products (which owns Ansul and has since merged with Johnson Controls) has some of the highest concentrations of PFAS — known as “forever chemicals” because of their ability to exist for centuries — in the state of Wisconsin.

Since then, any PFAS news that comes from Marinette — and none of it is good — evokes concern from friends who pay attention to these things. They want to know — am I worried?

I am.

The thing is, I’m not really worried for myself. I grew up drinking city water, which has, thus far, not shown high PFAS levels compared to the private wells sampled in the area. I’m worried for the people I know who grew up with contaminated well water, though.