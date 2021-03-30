Jessie Opoien: Wisconsinites deserve safe water — and lawmakers who will fight PFAS contamination

My hometown is known for plenty of things — good, bad, in between and debatable.
Marinette Marine — now Fincantieri Marinette Marine — has built naval ships along the Menominee River since 1942. The Menominee River’s fishing — perch, walleye, sturgeon and smallmouth bass — is choice enough to bring in events like Cabela’s National Walleye Tournament, and to earn the distinction of being among the best smallmouth rivers in North America.
Former U.S. Rep. Tom Petri was born there, and Isaac Stephenson — a prominent supporter of Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette and the Progressive wing of the Republican Party — called it home.
Ernest Medina, the Army captain who was charged with overall responsibility for the My Lai massacre but acquitted at a court-martial lived there, too, after he resigned from the Army. His home was just a few blocks from my elementary school.
Agent Blue — one of the “rainbow herbicides” used during the Vietnam War — was produced at the Ansul Company chemical plants in Marinette and across the river in Menominee, Michigan. Marinette has also been listed as a testing site for Agent Orange.
And then there are the “forever chemicals.”
The state Department of Natural Resources determined in 2017 that the Marinette property owned by Tyco Fire Products (which owns Ansul and has since merged with Johnson Controls) has some of the highest concentrations of PFAS — known as “forever chemicals” because of their ability to exist for centuries — in the state of Wisconsin.
Since then, any PFAS news that comes from Marinette — and none of it is good — evokes concern from friends who pay attention to these things. They want to know — am I worried?
I am.
The thing is, I’m not really worried for myself. I grew up drinking city water, which has, thus far, not shown high PFAS levels compared to the private wells sampled in the area. I’m worried for the people I know who grew up with contaminated well water, though.
For some of them, that worry is too little, too late. My friend Craig Koller, who graduated from Marinette High School one year before me, is a three-time testicular cancer survivor who grew up in Marinette drinking rural well water and playing high school football “while watching the plumes of black, acrid smoke drift over us from less than a half-mile away at the Tyco Fire Technology Center.” He’s one of four men in his high school class of 2007 — out of 75 men who graduated that year — who have been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
That’s more than 10 times the national average.
Exposure to PFAS has been linked to high cholesterol levels, an increased risk of thyroid disease, decreased female fertility and an increased risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women. Some research has also tied PFAS exposure to kidney and testicular cancer, hormonal and immune system disruptions, and liver and pancreatic illnesses.
So, yes, I’m worried about Marinette. I’m worried about Madison, too, where high levels of PFAS have been detected in the groundwater at former firefighter training areas and other bodies of water.
I’m worried about the residents of French Island near La Crosse, who are now receiving bottled water funded by the state after elevated PFAS levels were recently detected in private wells. And I’m still worried about the residents of Milwaukee, where lead-lined water laterals put children’s health at risk.
I’m worried about anyone in Wisconsin who can’t be sure their drinking water is safe. I wish I could say the same for our Legislature.
Unfortunately, the Republican-led Legislature effectively blocked part of the Department of Natural Resources' proposed limits on PFAS contamination earlier this month — one year after Gov. Tony Evers approved a bill that directed the agency to create those limits as part of an effort to cap the use of firefighting foam.
The headline from Cap Times reporter Briana Reilly’s story explained it most succinctly: “Wisconsin Legislature blocks limits on PFAS firefighting foam it paved way for last session.”
"If we can't get this tiny protection passed and put in place on one very-small-in-scope part of this entire contamination issue, I don't know how we're going to actually get people the help that they need that are suffering from PFAS in their water,” Clean Wisconsin director of government relations Carly Michels — another Marinette native — told Reilly.
I don’t know, either.
But I have an idea about how to start. It’s by asking these lawmakers the same question my friends ask me.
“Are you worried?”
The next question they need to answer is, “What are you going to do about it?”
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
