Jessie Opoien: Wisconsin needs to address a coming crisis in retirement savings

And our aging population is steadily and significantly increasing. State and federal researchers say the number of seniors age 65 and older living in Wisconsin is projected to increase by 58% (about 520,000 people) between 2015 and 2030 — and it’s already increased by 18% from 2015 to 2020.

A 2017 University of Wisconsin-Madison study found that, on the state’s current path, more than 420,000 Wisconsinites are at risk of experiencing poverty during retirement in 2030 — resulting in a $3.5 billion increase in the state’s expenditures on public assistance programs. That doesn’t begin to take into account younger generations who, as adults, are already saddled with or are just beginning to take on student loan debt.

And all of that is before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, throwing financial security and basic sense of well-being into a tailspin for millions nationwide.