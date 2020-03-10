Jessie Opoien: Why the end of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy is cause for despair — and for fighting

Something inside me thawed during the course of Elizabeth Warren’s presidential candidacy.
In spite of so much — years of dispassionate observation as a political reporter, a distaste for political stan culture and, while we’re at it, a handful of policy disagreements with the Massachusetts senator — I found myself inspired by her.
I didn’t want to admit it. As Kerry Howley recently wrote, “Political crushes are embarrassing, and we should be embarrassed by them.”
But it happened. And then she dropped out of the race.
“Despair” was a word I heard a lot in the days that followed — mostly from women, and not exclusively women who preferred Warren in the Democratic field. It wasn’t just that this candidate had dropped out, it was also that we would now go still another four years without a woman in the Oval Office.
It was that Hillary Clinton couldn’t do it, and Kirsten Gillibrand couldn’t do it, and Kamala Harris couldn’t do it, and Amy Klobuchar couldn’t do it, and now Elizabeth Warren — who had plans! — she couldn’t do it, either.
“I’m tired of being told that I’m a single-issue voter because I care about a candidate’s gender, even if it’s not the only thing I care about. I’m over being made to feel as if representation for half the population isn’t a necessary and radical political position,” wrote Jessica Valenti.
“You can tell me and you can tell me and you can tell me — but let me tell you: There's not a lie I haven't heard about what a woman can and cannot do,” wrote Connie Schultz.
I thought of that Schultz line when I sat on the floor of the Warren campaign office on Friday with Ayden Romer, 20, of Madison. Warren volunteers, staff and supporters gathered in the office space for a potluck the evening after she ended her candidacy,
Romer, who grew up in Madison, paused her college career to move to Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and work as an organizing intern for the Warren campaign before returning to volunteer in Wisconsin. Her political involvement was largely inspired by Donald Trump’s election in 2016.
“He lit that fire in me,” she said.
Earlier that day, Romer had gotten the phrase “not electable” tattooed on her forearm.
“I will dedicate the rest of my life to proving people wrong who think this country’s not ready for a woman,” she told me.
Until the next time that possibility arises, she’s focusing her energy on down-ballot races in Wisconsin and working to deliver the state’s 10 electoral votes to the Democratic candidate, whoever it is, in November.
The same is true of Priscilla Bort, 27, of Milwaukee, who is an organizer for the Wisconsin Working Families Party. WFP endorsed Warren in the primary, then endorsed Bernie Sanders after she ended her candidacy.
The issues that drew Bort to Warren, she said, were child care, student loan debt and health care.
“Whatever she does next will be amazing and I’ll follow her wherever she goes,” Bort told me.
Brooke Evans, 28, shares Bort’s admiration, though before endorsing Warren, she supported former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro.
She helped his campaign draft its housing policy, and what she valued in Castro — he didn’t hesitate “at any point to put the people deemed least respectable, least redeemable, at the forefront” — she saw, too, in Warren.
After Castro dropped out of the race, Evans said, she contacted other Democratic presidential campaigns and found herself being pushed off more often than not. As an activist in college, she met with Warren and Sanders Senate staff members to discuss college affordability initiatives. It was Warren’s presidential campaign that got in touch with her and followed up “many times” — sometimes just to see how she was doing and whether she had stable housing.
Evans, who has been homeless for much of her life since she started college, has used her experiences to drive her activism — fighting in particular for college affordability and for greater access to food and housing.
“I really appreciate candidates who are willing to put in an obscene amount of labor to build plans to let communities know how they intend to impact them,” Evans told me. “It’s one thing to talk about a vision; it’s another to let people know how you intend to get there, how long it’s going to take.”
I wondered, as Evans and I spoke — when you don’t know where you’ll sleep next month — how much does it matter whether the country elects a woman or a man?
It matters.
“I know men in my life who would rather stay poor than be led by a woman anywhere else … so it is important to me that she’s a woman,” Evans said of our next president.
Elizabeth Warren wasn’t a perfect candidate. Neither was Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand nor Hillary Clinton.
But neither is Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump nor Barack Obama.
Sexism was not the sole factor that undid Warren’s candidacy, nor was it solely responsible for the demise of the Klobuchar, Harris or Gillibrand campaigns — or, for that matter, Clinton’s campaign. But did it play an insidious role? You’re damn right it did.
For every flawed male candidate in this race, there was a woman with her own flaws who had to be, as Cecile Richards has put it, “twice as good, twice as smart, and twice as accomplished” to even make it into the arena.
So I understand the despair. And I felt it, too.
But then I talked to Romer, and Bort, and Evans.
And instead of the despair, I’m going to hold onto what Romer said when I asked her what it will mean when she sees a woman sworn in as president.
“I think that will be, probably, the best moment of my life, and I don’t think it will ever be topped,” she said. “It’ll mean we have an advocate in the White House in a different way, in a way we haven’t ever seen. There should be a woman at the table. There should be a woman at the head of the frickin’ table.”
There sure as hell should be.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
