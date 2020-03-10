Jessie Opoien: Why the end of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy is cause for despair — and for fighting

“I will dedicate the rest of my life to proving people wrong who think this country’s not ready for a woman,” she told me.

Until the next time that possibility arises, she’s focusing her energy on down-ballot races in Wisconsin and working to deliver the state’s 10 electoral votes to the Democratic candidate, whoever it is, in November.

The same is true of Priscilla Bort, 27, of Milwaukee, who is an organizer for the Wisconsin Working Families Party. WFP endorsed Warren in the primary, then endorsed Bernie Sanders after she ended her candidacy.

The issues that drew Bort to Warren, she said, were child care, student loan debt and health care.

“Whatever she does next will be amazing and I’ll follow her wherever she goes,” Bort told me.

Brooke Evans, 28, shares Bort’s admiration, though before endorsing Warren, she supported former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro.

She helped his campaign draft its housing policy, and what she valued in Castro — he didn’t hesitate “at any point to put the people deemed least respectable, least redeemable, at the forefront” — she saw, too, in Warren.