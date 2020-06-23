Jessie Opoien: Why do we still have to explain that we should care about other people?

We see videos of people physically fighting employees for the noble cause of shopping at Walmart without a face covering. Conspiracy theories — the deep state is trying to control our minds! — run rampant.

The mental gymnastics some people are willing to do to avoid landing on the conclusion that — while all of us are grasping for answers, the best thing we can do is try our damndest to keep each other safe — are astounding.

How do we explain that we are supposed to care about other people?

It’s only gotten worse since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nationwide uprising that has followed, shining a harsh light on the racism that has plagued the country since its founding and, really, even before that.

Even those of us white people who fancy ourselves to be somewhat enlightened have quickly realized we have a lot more to learn and a hell of a lot more to do before we come anywhere close to an equitable society.

And yet, some of our friends, family and neighbors refuse to consider systemic racism as a real threat, let alone take steps that could help eradicate it.