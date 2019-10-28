Is it too much to ask that our state’s deliberative body of government actually engage in some deliberation? Evidently, when it comes to gun laws, the answer is yes.
Eighty percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed two months ago by the Marquette University Law School poll support universal background checks for gun sales — and, over a span of five polls in the last six years, this support averaged 79.6%. Eighty-one percent support “red-flag” laws, which allow judges to temporarily confiscate weapons from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
But these proposals will not be debated by the state Legislature.
It’s not even the fact that these bills won’t pass that’s upsetting (although that is upsetting for plenty of people who support them); it’s that we won’t hear from our elected officials about why they do or do not support them. We won’t hear the cases for or against them; we won’t hear what kinds of compromises each side might be open to making.
The ideas will be dismissed without deliberation.
There is no law or legislative rule that says once an issue reaches a certain threshold of public support, it must be given a hearing or a debate or a floor vote. And, to that point, for every politician who is criticized for not acting on an issue that earns public support in polls, there is one who is criticized for basing too many decisions on what polls say is popular.
It’s not that an elected official should vote based on polling results. But something's wrong if ideas that 80 percent of the public support can't even get a debate.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers — a Democrat — called for a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up bills implementing universal background checks and red-flag provisions. Similar bills have been introduced in the past by Democratic lawmakers, but have not been given hearings by the Republican legislative majority.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he plans to convene — then immediately adjourn — the special session. Gavel in, gavel out. No debate, no vote.
The support isn’t there among the Legislature’s Republican majority, Fitzgerald has argued, to pass the bills. After five-ish years covering the Capitol, I know better than to question Fitzgerald’s read on his caucus.
If he says the votes aren’t there, the votes aren’t there. They’re not there in the Senate, and they’re not there in the Assembly.
So, you might ask, if the votes aren’t there, what’s the point in a hearing, a debate or a vote? The thing about one-party control of any level of government — be it only across the Legislature or across every branch — is that most of the debating, dealing and compromising can be done behind the scenes.
From a functional perspective, there’s no need to bring those arguments to the public eye. From a democratic (with a lowercase “d”) perspective, there is a need.
Public debates are messy. They are unpredictable. To be done well, they require intent listening, critical thinking and thoughtful arguments. They are sometimes unfavorable to the perception of one party or the other.
But they are good for democracy.
Just writing the phrase “good for democracy” makes me feel like a naive Pollyanna with a pie-in-the-sky idea of how the world is supposed to work, but the thing is that I am actually exceedingly cynical — really, far more cynical about the way politics and the world work than anyone ought to be before turning 30.
And so, the fact that a cynic like me believes so fervently in ideas like “good for democracy” makes me even more certain that there is a real problem here.
I will be the first person to tell you that there are too many meaningless “debates” on the floors of our Assembly and Senate. Political grandstanding is a varsity sport, and our Capitol boasts its share of letter-winners. I’m as tired as anyone of hearing floor speeches about issues that have nothing to do with the bill that’s up for a vote.
But I’m also tired of not hearing substantive debates about issues that polling indicates are important to a large majority of Wisconsinites.
The bills for which Evers has called a special session might not be the perfect answer. But, given the numbers, don’t they deserve a debate?
If you, as an elected official, believe your position is the right one, you should be prepared to give it a full-throated defense. Your constituents deserve to hear that defense. They might agree with you. They might disagree, but find some persuasive points in your argument. Or they might disagree, strongly and actively.
This is how democracy is supposed to work.
Lawmaking can be about deliberation — debating the merits of ideas, fighting for principles and searching for compromises — or it can be about counting votes and calling it a day. Pollyannaish or not, I’ll take the deliberation.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
