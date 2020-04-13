Jessie Opoien: We hope you’ll participate in a new series of reader polls on key issues

Now, perhaps more than ever, we are reminded that the more information we have, the better armed we are to meet the world’s challenges.

That’s true for journalists as much as it is for everyone else. As we at The Cap Times seek to provide you with informative reporting and thought-provoking commentary, we do so with a commitment to journalism that enriches your lives and helps you make important decisions.

To honor that commitment, we’re constantly searching for new approaches and tools that might help us better understand the issues that are most important to our community. Much of that information is gleaned from the conversations our reporters have with their sources, and from the letters and op-eds we receive from community members.

Polling can also offer valuable insights into people’s priorities and concerns and how those evolve over time. Polls don’t predict the future, but they do offer a snapshot of the mood at particular moments.

That’s why The Cap Times is excited to partner with Polco, a civic communication company founded by technologically-minded former public servants, based here in Madison. You may already be aware of them, since they’ve been working with other news media and local governments in Wisconsin.

