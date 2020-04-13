Jessie Opoien: We hope you’ll participate in a new series of reader polls on key issues

Now, perhaps more than ever, we are reminded that the more information we have, the better armed we are to meet the world’s challenges.
That’s true for journalists as much as it is for everyone else. As we at The Cap Times seek to provide you with informative reporting and thought-provoking commentary, we do so with a commitment to journalism that enriches your lives and helps you make important decisions.
To honor that commitment, we’re constantly searching for new approaches and tools that might help us better understand the issues that are most important to our community. Much of that information is gleaned from the conversations our reporters have with their sources, and from the letters and op-eds we receive from community members.
Polling can also offer valuable insights into people’s priorities and concerns and how those evolve over time. Polls don’t predict the future, but they do offer a snapshot of the mood at particular moments.
That’s why The Cap Times is excited to partner with Polco, a civic communication company founded by technologically-minded former public servants, based here in Madison. You may already be aware of them, since they’ve been working with other news media and local governments in Wisconsin.
What this means for you is that you may encounter some polls and surveys on our website — questions written by us, presented on Polco’s platform. We’ll start by including them in opinion content, but you’ll eventually see them across the rest of our sections. You’re under no obligation to participate, but we hope you will.
What this means for us is that we’ll be able to use Polco’s sophisticated technology and dedication to civic engagement to learn more about what Cap Times readers think about issues large and small, and use that information to drive future news coverage and opinion writing.
“Polco was designed, from the ground up, to facilitate better civic communications and now provides its platform and services to cities, counties, school districts, state officials, and reputable news media platforms across 40 states,” said founder and CEO Nick Mastronardi. “Polco’s mission is to bring communities together in a civil, constructive way around the important policy topics of the day.”
This isn’t a large-scale polling operation like the Marquette University Law School Poll, or like the recently-launched polling collaboration between UW-Madison’s Elections Research Center and the Wisconsin State Journal, nor is it an effort to compete with them. Our questions will be posed one at a time, likely on a smaller, more Dane County-focused scale.
When you register with Polco to answer a survey question, you’ll offer minimal information that allows the company to identify you as a verified resident of the community where you live. Personally identifiable information will never be shared outside of Polco — not even with us. Polco will share with us the results of survey questions, along with broader demographic information about those results.
The company will also use the demographic information to weight poll results to make them more representative of the population’s overall makeup, just like larger-scale polls do.
We’ll use results from Polco questions as we determine which issues merit more coverage, which issues we should discuss at events like Cap Times Talks and Cap Times Idea Fest, which areas of concern we should press politicians for answers on — the list goes on. We’ll also take note of the comments people attach to their poll responses.
As an opinion editor, I’m especially excited about the possibilities here. I’m looking forward to learning more about what’s on your minds. I hope you’ll participate, and that if you have any questions or concerns before you do, that you’ll get in touch.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
