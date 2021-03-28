Jessie Opoien: We can still find hope amid tragedy

Why are we the lucky ones? Why are we the ones getting a chance to fight this virus with vaccinations, when it killed more than half a million others in the U.S.? Why have some of us received those vaccines while others are still struggling to make an appointment? Why have our efforts to work, worship, learn, shop and play been safe, when so many others have done the same only to be shot?

There’s no logic to any of it, of course. The only meaning or direction I can derive from these questions is to do all I can to replace guilt with gratitude, and to do all I can to help as many people as I can experience that gratitude, too.

It’s something all of us can do. If you’re fortunate enough to have been vaccinated and you have the capability, help someone who’s too busy or who needs help scheduling their own appointment.

Regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated, keep following the latest public health guidelines to reduce transmission. And encourage your elected officials to support common-sense gun laws, like expanded background checks and “red flag” laws, which allow family members or police to ask a court to take firearms from someone who's considered dangerous.

We can still find hope amid the tragedy.

Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

