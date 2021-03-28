Jessie Opoien: We can still find hope amid tragedy

The good news was bookended by tragedy.
On March 16, eight people — six of them Asian women — at spas in the Atlanta area were shot and killed by a gunman who, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker, had a “really bad day.”
On March 19, the U.S. surpassed President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccines within his first 100 days in office — on his 59th day as president.
On March 23, 10 people — one of them a police officer responding to the scene — were shot and killed by a gunman at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.
“This year we have all been surrounded by loss of life, illness and isolation, and the deep grief that has accompanied the loss of life as we knew it,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “As spring sprung this weekend, and vaccines continue to get into arms, lightness creeped back in only for the darkness to descend on us again today. Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans.”
The Colorado shooting was the seventh mass killing in the U.S. just three months into this year, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.
As The AP reported, “It follows a lull in mass killings during the pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such attacks in more than a decade, according to the database, which tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.”
In that year, however, 318,000 people in the U.S. died from COVID-19.
For hundreds of days, hope felt out of reach. The terror and the uncertainty of the pandemic were so all-consuming that we could hardly notice the drop in mass shootings. Another threat had taken hold.
With the increased availability of vaccines came some hope — that the warmer months might bring with them some small return to the normalcy we’ve all been craving. The thing so many of us forgot is that mass killings are a part of that normalcy in the U.S.
And instead of being filled with hope, many of us are racked with guilt.
Why are we the lucky ones? Why are we the ones getting a chance to fight this virus with vaccinations, when it killed more than half a million others in the U.S.? Why have some of us received those vaccines while others are still struggling to make an appointment? Why have our efforts to work, worship, learn, shop and play been safe, when so many others have done the same only to be shot?
There’s no logic to any of it, of course. The only meaning or direction I can derive from these questions is to do all I can to replace guilt with gratitude, and to do all I can to help as many people as I can experience that gratitude, too.
It’s something all of us can do. If you’re fortunate enough to have been vaccinated and you have the capability, help someone who’s too busy or who needs help scheduling their own appointment.
Regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated, keep following the latest public health guidelines to reduce transmission. And encourage your elected officials to support common-sense gun laws, like expanded background checks and “red flag” laws, which allow family members or police to ask a court to take firearms from someone who's considered dangerous.
We can still find hope amid the tragedy.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
