Jessie Opoien: 'We can do better. We must do better. We will do better.'

White people with the best of intentions still cannot fight racism until we fully acknowledge that we benefit from it. We can’t wish it away; we have to decide that ending racism is more important than maintaining a system that has advantaged us for generations. It’s easier said than done. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

Our society is crying out for radical change, but even small steps can help propel that greater good. Apathy is not an option. Wavering causes more harm. And failing to step up and fight when our family, friends and colleagues engage in racism — be it overt or subtle — is a dereliction of duty, if we strive to be antiracist.

“The most dangerous kind of white privilege is to think we can sit this justice struggle out,” said Jennifer Harvey, professor of religion at Drake University, during the town hall. “This struggle won’t be over in two weeks, and as communities of color and especially African American communities are leading the struggle for racial justice right now, white Americans need to get all in with them — both interrupting racism in our families, even if it’s uncomfortable or causes conflict — but also supporting racial justice organizations in our neighborhoods, in our cities, where black folks are leading and standing up against racism right now.”