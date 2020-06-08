Jessie Opoien: 'We can do better. We must do better. We will do better.'

Leave it to “Sesame Street” to state plainly what so many white Americans are failing to grasp.
“Elmo can do better,” the furry, red, eternally three-and-a-half-year-old Muppet told CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill during the CNN/Sesame Street “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” town hall on Saturday.
“I can do better,” said Big Bird, the eight-foot-two, perpetually six-year-old yellow Muppet.
“We can do better. We must do better. We will do better,” the four said in unison.
Although it was advertised as a program for children and families, I — a single, childless, 29-year-old white woman — tuned in.
I didn’t know where else to start. I’ve stayed relatively quiet about the protests and unrest that have erupted like a geyser across the United States since George Floyd, a black man, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, on May 25. Floyd was accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, while bystanders urged him to let up. Three officers stood by while Chauvin drained Floyd of his last breath, taken after crying out, “Mama! Mama! I’m through.”
“Please, I can’t breathe.”
“They’re going to kill me.”
I watched as Minneapolis burned and knew I would never know the pain that fueled those fires. I saw the wind carry the flame across the country, igniting the streets of Madison five days later.
From the thousands who filled the Capitol Square in the afternoon on May 30, to the 150 or so who clashed with police later that night, I followed — hanging back to observe while drawing closer in an effort to better understand. I witnessed destruction and I witnessed community. I witnessed pain that had, at long last, been given an outlet. And after all of this, I still didn’t know what to say.
There were more protests. Every day. They haven’t stopped. I showed up for others, still hanging back, still afraid to say the wrong thing. Afraid that saying nothing would be worse than saying the wrong thing. Listening, and knowing that listening is only effective if you act on what you hear.
“Sometimes it’s just important to just listen,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on the Sesame Street/CNN town hall.
But at the same time, Bottoms said, “There is a history … for black people in this country that’s not like any other race in this country. We are the only race and people that came to this country enslaved, and it's the reason we have to continue to call on our history and speak our history. And so while we respect people of all colors and all races, when black people are still being unfairly targeted very publicly, it’s important that we speak that as well.”
White people with the best of intentions still cannot fight racism until we fully acknowledge that we benefit from it. We can’t wish it away; we have to decide that ending racism is more important than maintaining a system that has advantaged us for generations. It’s easier said than done. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.
Our society is crying out for radical change, but even small steps can help propel that greater good. Apathy is not an option. Wavering causes more harm. And failing to step up and fight when our family, friends and colleagues engage in racism — be it overt or subtle — is a dereliction of duty, if we strive to be antiracist.
“The most dangerous kind of white privilege is to think we can sit this justice struggle out,” said Jennifer Harvey, professor of religion at Drake University, during the town hall. “This struggle won’t be over in two weeks, and as communities of color and especially African American communities are leading the struggle for racial justice right now, white Americans need to get all in with them — both interrupting racism in our families, even if it’s uncomfortable or causes conflict — but also supporting racial justice organizations in our neighborhoods, in our cities, where black folks are leading and standing up against racism right now.”
Bottoms put it this way: “When you see someone who’s doing something wrong or saying something wrong, say that it’s wrong. Make sure that when your friends sometimes do things that they shouldn't do that you say to them, ‘That’s not right and you shouldn't do that.’ And say it with love and just lead by example.”
It’s advice meant for children, but it’s a sound grounding principle. Adults shouldn’t stop there — but it’s a good place to start. When you’re ready to move past the Sesame Street level, there’s plenty of reading you can do. I’ll be starting with “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, “They Can’t Kill Us All” by Wesley Lowery, “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin and “Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde.
And while you’re reading, you can keep listening. Learning. Speaking up. Doing better.
As Elmo’s dad, Louie, said, “We can start by learning and talking about what is happening, and take action.”
We can do better. We must do better. We will do better.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
