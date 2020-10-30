Jessie Opoien: USW 'bat light' reminds us we can be heroes, if we vote

“A hero can be anyone,” Batman tells Commissioner Gordon in “The Dark Knight Rises.”
In 2020, the women behind the United Steelworkers union’s “bat light” are counting on voters to fill that role.
A group of women who belong to the USW union, based in Pittsburgh, has spent the weeks leading up to the election traveling the country — mostly the Midwest — projecting the Biden-Harris logo and reminders to vote on buildings and landmarks, including Lambeau Field in Green Bay and the state Capitol in Madison, under cover of darkness. It’s yet another way people have gotten creative with campaigning during a pandemic.
The “bat light” nickname emerged organically after the tour began about two months ago, USW spokeswoman Jess Kamm Broomell told me.
“We’re not summoning Batman, we’re summoning voters. We are trying to get voters to make a plan to vote,” she said. “It’s heroic, and it’s something that everyone can do, and we’re encouraging everyone to do it.”
The bat light crew has made a point to spend time in battleground states, but also to visit areas where they can meet with members. The union represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in industries including metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors.
“We’re trying to shine a light on the issues at stake for working people,” Broomell said, noting that there is a “huge political dimension” to the union’s ability to negotiate contracts, fair wages and safe working conditions for its members.
In addition to workers’ rights issues, the primary concerns that come up whether the group is in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania or elsewhere, are health care and retirement security. Members “overwhelmingly” named health care as their top priority in a survey administered at the beginning of the year — even before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the globe. And with President Donald Trump once again suggesting he’ll get rid of the Affordable Care Act, access to affordable health care is in the crosshairs during a pandemic that’s worsening, especially in Wisconsin, by the day.
If you haven’t voted yet, it’s not too late. You can still be a hero. Consider this your bat signal. If you have an absentee ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to return it to your municipal clerk. Or you can visit myvote.wi.gov to find your polling place to cast your ballot on Election Day.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
