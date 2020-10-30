Jessie Opoien: USW 'bat light' reminds us we can be heroes, if we vote

“We’re trying to shine a light on the issues at stake for working people,” Broomell said, noting that there is a “huge political dimension” to the union’s ability to negotiate contracts, fair wages and safe working conditions for its members.

In addition to workers’ rights issues, the primary concerns that come up whether the group is in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania or elsewhere, are health care and retirement security. Members “overwhelmingly” named health care as their top priority in a survey administered at the beginning of the year — even before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the globe. And with President Donald Trump once again suggesting he’ll get rid of the Affordable Care Act, access to affordable health care is in the crosshairs during a pandemic that’s worsening, especially in Wisconsin, by the day.

If you haven’t voted yet, it’s not too late. You can still be a hero. Consider this your bat signal. If you have an absentee ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to return it to your municipal clerk. Or you can visit myvote.wi.gov to find your polling place to cast your ballot on Election Day.