Jessie Opoien: Tyrone Cratic Williams brings a compelling perspective to the race for the isthmus’ Wisconsin Assembly seat

“One of the greatest things about this country is the First Amendment and people’s rights to protest their government, and I support peaceful protests,” he said when asked about the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis. “I think it’s important that we as a community take a look and work to understand the reasons why people are protesting, and why there is a huge need for reform in the criminal justice system and … use-of-force tracking, but also increased transparency and policy in use of force. I want to bring to the table, and I challenge the Dane County chiefs to commit to working in partnership with underserved communities, to bring them to the table, to work together to address the needs that they want and that they see.”