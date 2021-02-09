Jessie Opoien: Tony Evers’ bid to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin won’t pass, but he’s right to try

But the current reality is that Republican legislative leaders — who hold a strong majority — do not support full legalization. Several do, however, support legalization for medicinal use.

That’s a good start, and the two parties should work together to reach a consensus on it.

Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republican lawmakers have voiced support for the legalization of medical marijuana use, with various stipulations.

I’ll never forget the news conference I covered in 2017 for Erpenbach and Taylor’s bill to legalize medical marijuana, where Iraq War veteran Steve Acheson held up two large freezer bags full of prescription bottles he had been issued for his ailments after serving. Among them were opioids, muscle relaxers, anti-inflammatory drugs and sleeping pills.

After trying cannabis, he said, "Slowly, I was able to replace every single medication I had been taking with one natural, safe, and most importantly, effective alternative to the plethora of pills.”