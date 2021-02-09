Jessie Opoien: Tony Evers’ bid to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin won’t pass, but he’s right to try

Gov. Tony Evers plans to propose legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state budget he will introduce next week.
That proposal is about as dead as the roach you saved out of desperation. With proper handling, it might get a little oxygen, but it’s not getting you where you want to go.
That doesn’t mean it’s a futile effort. Evers is right to push for full legalization.
He’s right to do so especially after efforts in his first budget to legalize medicinal use and decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana (and allow for expungement of previous small possession convictions) failed. While full legalization almost certainly isn’t in the cards as long as Republicans control the Legislature, it doesn’t hurt to propose it.
With any luck, it will move the conversation forward enough to make medicinal use, decriminalization and expungement tangible ideas.
Democrats in the state Legislature — led in large part by Sens. Jon Erpenbach of West Point and Melissa Agard of Madison, plus former Rep. (now Dane County Circuit Court Judge) Chris Taylor of Madison — have fought for years to legalize weed for medicinal and recreational uses.
A proposal introduced in 2017 to decriminalize possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana had backers on both sides of the aisle — but it was never given a committee hearing. And a bill introduced by Republican lawmakers in 2019 to legalize certain forms of marijuana for medicinal use died as soon as it was introduced, in part due to then-Senate Majority Leader (now U.S. Rep.) Scott Fitzgerald’s opposition.
Public support for full legalization is relatively strong throughout the state, with 59% of voters polled by the Marquette University Law School poll in 2019 in favor of it. Support for medicinal use with a prescription was even higher, at 83%.
And in 2018, voters in 16 counties and two cities supported medical or recreational marijuana legalization in referendums. Of course, public support isn’t the only reason to enact a new policy.
By regulating and taxing marijuana like the state does with alcohol, Evers expects Wisconsin could bring in $165 million per year starting in 2023. He has proposed using about half of that to launch a fund for programs aimed at underserved communities and to assist rural schools; the rest of the revenue would go into the state’s general fund.
But the economic benefits are just an added bonus to the ways this would improve the lives of the estimated 13% of Wisconsinites who already use cannabis, along with those who would use it if it were to be made legal and accessible.
For one, Evers’ proposal would allow people with previous nonviolent marijuana convictions to attempt to revoke or reduce their sentences. That’s good for everyone.
In a state that holds the regrettable distinction of being consistently ranked as the worst in the country by many measures of racial disparity, it comes as no surprise that the Black arrest rate for marijuana possession is 4.2 times higher than the white arrest rate (compared to the already egregious national average of 3.6 times higher), and that Wisconsin has the eighth-highest per capita Black arrest rate for pot possession in the country. Ozaukee and Manitowoc counties have the fourth and fifth largest racial disparity rates for marijuana arrests in the country, and Waukesha County comes in at 14.
As Agard has said repeatedly, “The most dangerous thing about cannabis in Wisconsin is that it is illegal.”
Legalization would also bring Wisconsin up to speed with the 15 states that have legalized small amounts of marijuana for all adult use — including neighbors Michigan and Illinois. In addition, 36 states have approved comprehensive, publicly available medical marijuana programs, a group that includes neighboring Iowa and Minnesota.
Evers said in a statement that legalizing and taxing marijuana like we do alcohol stabilizes the market, makes the product safer for users and creates a revenue stream for reinvestment in the state. “Frankly, red and blue states across the country have moved forward with legalization and there is no reason Wisconsin should be left behind when we know it’s supported by a majority of Wisconsinites,” he said.
Marijuana should be legal in some way in Wisconsin. Full stop. I argue that it should be legal for any adult use, provided it is taxed and regulated similarly to alcohol. I also argue that once that becomes the case, nonviolent offenders should be able to pursue having their convictions expunged.
But the current reality is that Republican legislative leaders — who hold a strong majority — do not support full legalization. Several do, however, support legalization for medicinal use.
That’s a good start, and the two parties should work together to reach a consensus on it.
Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republican lawmakers have voiced support for the legalization of medical marijuana use, with various stipulations.
I’ll never forget the news conference I covered in 2017 for Erpenbach and Taylor’s bill to legalize medical marijuana, where Iraq War veteran Steve Acheson held up two large freezer bags full of prescription bottles he had been issued for his ailments after serving. Among them were opioids, muscle relaxers, anti-inflammatory drugs and sleeping pills.
After trying cannabis, he said, "Slowly, I was able to replace every single medication I had been taking with one natural, safe, and most importantly, effective alternative to the plethora of pills.”
At the same news conference, Dr. David Olive — a surgeon at the Wisconsin Fertility Institute who specialized in reproductive endocrinology before he died in May — noted that while cannabis is not "harmless," it has a "remarkable safety record" compared to other drugs used for pain and nausea control. He knew this based on his patients’ experiences and his own.
And I can’t help but wonder, every time I see my mom suffering from the most unbearably painful days of her chronic fatigue syndrome, whether a low dose of THC might help her feel better. Or whether the same could be true for my migraines, or my anxiety.
It’s unfortunate that Evers’ full legalization proposal is essentially dead on arrival. But we shouldn’t waste this opportunity to move forward with legalization for medicinal use.
It’s the absolute least we can do for Wisconsinites.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.