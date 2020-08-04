Jessie Opoien: There are many good choices to succeed Fred Risser, but Kelda Roys is the best

“The issues that I have spent most of my adult life caring about and working on are, I think, right at the cusp of being feasible,” she told me. “We’re facing a deadly pandemic and economic crisis that is the result of that, both of which have deepened the existing inequalities that we haven’t addressed for decades and are in some cases centuries in the making. … And at the same time I think it’s a moment of huge opportunity to make the kind of transformational change that is required. If we’re going to be successful in doing that, we need to elect people in seats like this that are heavily Democratic who are really good at getting things done in difficult political circumstances, and people who are committed to using the political power of this district … to build a Democratic majority in Wisconsin.”

It’s funny to see Roys, the 41-year-old former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, portrayed as an establishment candidate or as someone who’s not progressive enough to represent the 26th Senate District, which covers Madison from the west side up through the isthmus.