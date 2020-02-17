Jessie Opoien: The Trump administration’s proposal to deport thousands of Hmong residents is unconscionable

“The confusing part for our elders, our parents and seniors is the fact that 45, 50 years ago we had this promise and we had this agreement and we fought for the U.S.,” Her told Garton. “Now, 50 years later, we’re going to get deported. So they’re trying to grasp, like, why would that happen? Because we were allies. We were partners with the United States. We lost our country. We had to flee. We survived a genocide because of our role in helping Americans. Did they forget all that? So, that’s the part that I think people are confused about.”