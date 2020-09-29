Jessie Opoien: ‘The Problem’ is a timely reminder to elect officials who believe in abortion rights

"I didn't want to bring anything down on my family, but I keep getting madder and more frustrated," Shires told The Tennessean. "I feel like women's health and women's rights are important and you can't wait any longer."

Her comments reminded me, in particular, of two of the women I met at the Planned Parenthood clinic — one of just three facilities that provide abortions in Wisconsin.

One was Sara, who was then a 20-year-old UW-Madison student planning to attend medical school and become a doctor. Sara was seven weeks pregnant before she was able to return to the clinic, so the doctor who administered her counseling appointment could, as required by state law, watch her take the first of two pills involved in a medication abortion.

“I just think it’s ridiculous, because the people who make these laws just contradict themselves. If you don’t want people to get abortions so far along, then make it easier to get an appointment,” Sara told me. “I think people think it’s a super easy decision, but it’s not, obviously.”