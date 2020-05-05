Jessie Opoien: The fight for safe, fair elections doesn't have to be partisan

Much attention — justifiably — has been paid to Stacey Abrams’ unabashed interest in serving as vice president along Joe Biden, should voters send him to the White House in November. But behind the headlines highlighting (or, in many cases, tsk-tsking) her ambition, the former Georgia House Minority Leader is leading a monumental fight for fair elections — at a moment when it’s sorely needed.
No one knows that more, right now, than Wisconsin.
It is fortunate that the state’s April 7 election did not result in a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. But state health officials have identified at least 52 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus after working the polls or casting a ballot in person. While 52 is a small number in comparison to the thousands who have tested positive in Wisconsin, it’s 52 people who might have been able to avoid a potentially life-threatening illness, had the state conducted its election differently.
It is also fortunate that, thanks to a provision in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, tens of thousands of absentee ballots that arrived after (but were postmarked on) Election Day were counted.
But none of that changes the fact that a flurry of confusion about the rules, delays in the arrival of absentee ballots and reasonable fears about contracting a deadly illness left many Wisconsinites feeling, as Election Day approached, that they would have to choose between their health and their political franchise.
“We need states to take the measures necessary to protect voters,” Abrams, who ran unsuccessfully for Georgia governor in 2018, told Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly and me in an interview last week. “And unfortunately, Wisconsin has become the cautionary tale that we use.”
Abrams launched Fair Fight after her 2018 loss, which came with allegations of voter suppression. The group’s charge is to “promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights.” Fair Fight is active in 18 states this year, including Wisconsin. And while a pandemic wasn’t on the group’s list of expected roadblocks to ballot access, it’s prepared to meet the challenge.
Elected officials and election administrators need to take steps now to avoid the last-minute uncertainties that befell Wisconsin.
“Gov. Evers did his best to try to meet the moment, but what we saw happen, the chaotic nature of the response as things ping-ponged between the governor and the state Legislature and later the courts is emblematic of why we have to plan now for November,” Abrams said. “Shifting elections is not something that can be done on a dime.
“And we know now that if we prepare in advance, we can reduce the risks that are associated with in-person voting, with absentee ballots not arriving and not being returned on time. And if we can do those two things, we can actually ensure safe elections.”
Last week, Fair Fight and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin released a memo containing lessons learned from the April 7 election, designed to “help guide other states to ensure full
participation in difficult circumstances.” It’s a pretty common sense list, but it’s worth highlighting:
- In-person voting worked better in cities that could keep more polling places open.
- Proper preparation is necessary to minimize transmission through in-person voting.
- Drop boxes (for ballots) are crucial.
- Emergency election worker staffing will be necessary.
- Safe in-person voting requires reasonable mail voting rules.
- Election officials must expansively interpret laws to favor voters.
Republicans and Democrats may disagree on the details of implementing these guidelines, but there should be nothing controversial about the list itself.
As partisan fights continue to cloud so many aspects of our responses to COVID-19, ensuring safe, fair elections should not be a goal that gets stuck in the political muck. Let’s learn from what went right and what went wrong, and use that information to make Wisconsin a positive example rather than a cautionary tale next time around.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!