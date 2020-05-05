Jessie Opoien: The fight for safe, fair elections doesn't have to be partisan

Elected officials and election administrators need to take steps now to avoid the last-minute uncertainties that befell Wisconsin.

“Gov. Evers did his best to try to meet the moment, but what we saw happen, the chaotic nature of the response as things ping-ponged between the governor and the state Legislature and later the courts is emblematic of why we have to plan now for November,” Abrams said. “Shifting elections is not something that can be done on a dime.

“And we know now that if we prepare in advance, we can reduce the risks that are associated with in-person voting, with absentee ballots not arriving and not being returned on time. And if we can do those two things, we can actually ensure safe elections.”

Last week, Fair Fight and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin released a memo containing lessons learned from the April 7 election, designed to “help guide other states to ensure full

participation in difficult circumstances.” It’s a pretty common sense list, but it’s worth highlighting:

- In-person voting worked better in cities that could keep more polling places open.