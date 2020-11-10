Jessie Opoien: Take a moment to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory — but the work begins soon

And just as the legalization of same-sex marriage was not the last step toward equality, a Biden-Harris victory is not the last step toward making the U.S. a fairer, more welcoming, more inclusive place for all people, including the most marginalized.

The road ahead is not an easy one. Our country remains deeply fractured. Those among us who have suffered most throughout history have borne the brunt of the Trump presidency’s division, discrimination and dehumanization.

So today, we celebrate — and we should allow ourselves this moment of joy.

Next, the hard work begins.

“This is just the beginning of change and the election of any one administration does not mean the work is done,” civil rights leader Martin Luther King III told the Associated Press. “Dad and Mom wanted to eradicate poverty, racism and violence from our society and that will take a monumental effort. A Biden-Harris administration has to constantly be challenged and pushed to move.”