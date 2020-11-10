Jessie Opoien: Take a moment to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory — but the work begins soon

The streets of downtown Madison were jubilant, as one might expect in the heart of one of Wisconsin’s deepest blue enclaves on the day it was determined that Joe Biden had earned enough Electoral College votes to be declared the next president of the United States.
Drivers honked a series of endless “democrabeeps.” Bicyclists snaked their way around the Capitol Square waving flags (Black Lives Matter, Pride, Biden and more) celebrating the victory. Eventually, a crowd gathered for a series of speeches, chants and songs — including, quite prominently, the Cupid Shuffle.
It felt hopeful. Joyful.
As I wandered (mask on) through the crowd gathered at the base of the Capitol’s State Street entrance, a man’s hat caught my eye. The multi-colored umbrella on the top of his head was adorned with a handwritten sign — “YOU ARE FIRED” — scrawled in red permanent marker.
I watched him and his husband as they tended to their daughter in her red, white and blue dress. Once she appeared to be settled, I asked to take a photo of the family — mostly to document that hat. We chatted briefly, I took their names, and then I stepped aside to post the photo on Twitter.
In just a few seconds, I realized I’d already met this family — although it had been years before there was a daughter in the picture.
It was a balmy Friday afternoon — June 6, 2014 — when, declaring it a matter of “liberty and equality,” U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Crabb struck down Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban. The streets of downtown Madison were jubilant as dozens of couples converged at the City-County Building to have their unions, at long last, recognized under the law.
Together since they met in 2000, David Crowcroft and Manuel Fonseca were among the first couples married in Dane County following Crabb’s ruling. They told me that night in 2014 that, while waiting for Wisconsin, they had thought about getting married in a state where it was legal — but they were glad they waited.
Upon realizing this connection, I backtracked and told the couple I’d interviewed them when they were married six years ago, and, quite graciously, they humored me. But something from that brief conversation has stuck with me.
“I interviewed you when you guys got married,” I told Crowcroft and Fonseca.
“She wasn’t here yet,” Crowcroft told me, gently motioning toward their daughter, who sat perched in his arms.
“But she was here,” Fonseca said, leaning in and pointing toward his head.
Like so many other couples who were married that day in 2014, Crowcroft and Fonseca waited years for the kind of progress that would change their lives for the better. Just a little more than a year later, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that same-sex couples have the right to marry, no matter where they live.
The legalization of same-sex marriage was not the last step in ending discrimination against LGBTQ people, but it was a major one. It was worthy of celebration in the streets, just as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ victory was.
And just as the legalization of same-sex marriage was not the last step toward equality, a Biden-Harris victory is not the last step toward making the U.S. a fairer, more welcoming, more inclusive place for all people, including the most marginalized.
The road ahead is not an easy one. Our country remains deeply fractured. Those among us who have suffered most throughout history have borne the brunt of the Trump presidency’s division, discrimination and dehumanization.
So today, we celebrate — and we should allow ourselves this moment of joy.
Next, the hard work begins.
“This is just the beginning of change and the election of any one administration does not mean the work is done,” civil rights leader Martin Luther King III told the Associated Press. “Dad and Mom wanted to eradicate poverty, racism and violence from our society and that will take a monumental effort. A Biden-Harris administration has to constantly be challenged and pushed to move.”
Biden and Harris must follow through on their promises to address the root causes of racism and racial disparity in this country. They must follow through on their promises to make LGBTQ rights a priority by pushing passage of the Equality Act. They must ensure, as they fight the coronavirus pandemic, that their policies place a priority on alleviating its disproportionate effects on Black, Indigenous and Latino Americans.
Seeing Crowcroft, Fonseca and their daughter reminded me that progress requires patience and urgency all at once. As Biden and Harris begin their work, let us remember that change takes time — but that a lot of people have already been waiting far too long.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!