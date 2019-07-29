MARINETTE — There is some dispute over the age of the house on Riverside Avenue.
My mom says it was built in the early 1900s; my dad insists it was the end of the previous century. A local historian dates it at 1901, which means my mom is right and my dad will find a way to say he’s also right. I suppose it’s like those other things where they can’t exactly remember the number — is it 32 years of marriage or 33? — and it’s more about the spirit of the thing.
When we moved into the yellow foursquare in between the two Queen Annes, it was the DeLeers house. Alphonse DeLeers had worked for the Lauerman Brothers’ firm for 53 years and his second wife, Gertrude, remained in the home until her death in 1992. That’s when Alphonse’s daughter, Maxine, and her husband, Sam Komp, bought the place and fixed it up.
Three years later, the Opoiens moved in, and eventually, the yellow house was painted blue. I don’t know if it’s the Opoien house or the DeLeers house now, or when it will take on the name of its next family.
I was about to turn five when we moved from Minburn, Iowa, to Marinette, Wisconsin, and Maxine told me about the dances she and her friends held in the attic when she was a teenager in the 1930s and '40s. To this day, I don’t know how they got a piano up there. It was hard enough moving up a drum set, a TV and a futon when the attic became my own teenage sanctuary some 70 years later.
Earlier this month, I said goodbye to 1907 Riverside Ave., or at least, I tried.
I said goodbye to the creaky floorboards that prevented me from ever daring to attempt to sneak out, leaving me jealous of friends with newer, quieter houses but also secretly relieved to have an excuse to stay home. I said goodbye to the narrow staircase that once connected the kitchen to the maid’s chambers, that I once tumbled down but was too embarrassed to tell anyone.
I said goodbye to the front porch that overlooks the Menominee River — so high this summer that parts of Stephenson Island are saturated with water, but so low one middle school summer that my friends and I walked across it just to see if we could.
I remembered the picnic my friends and I had on the porch on the Fourth of July a few weeks before my 13th birthday. I thought about all the friends who have shown up at that front door — the oak so heavy you have to pull with all your weight to latch it shut — and pictured boys’ bikes strewn across the yard, remembering the group of three or four who would show up on the porch almost nightly until one of them finally became my first real boyfriend.
I glanced at the grand staircase just past the entryway and remembered pinning boutonnieres on dates’ shirts before dances and posing for photos with friends and dates in seemingly endless configurations staggered along those bottom steps.
I said goodbye to the bedroom I chose when we moved in because it was painted yellow and I could have sunshine all the time. I remembered the series of colors that graced the walls. Purple mountain’s majesty with glitter, princesses and unicorns. Neon pink, blue and green with bright shag rugs and enough posters torn from teenybopper magazines to negate the need for paint in the first place. A calmer blue accented with photos of friends and more prints of Jim Morrison than anyone ought to have.
I could hear the songs I wrote with an elementary school friend, the ones my high school friends and I blasted in our cars and the ones that made their way onto mixes for my first real love and for a friend’s first real heartbreak.
Goodbye to the kitchen table where my dad helped with my high school math homework and where we frosted Christmas cookies every year. The kitchen where my mom, who does not like to cook, made sure we had family dinners every night that my busy extracurricular schedule allowed it, and where we would wave to the neighbors anytime we spotted each other in the windows by the kitchen sinks.
Goodbye to the backyard where my dad and I played T-ball and my friends and I climbed the magnolia tree. The backyard with a path that led in one direction to the Johnsons’ backyard and the basketball hoop they let me use, and in the other to the house where Hilde Staudenmaier lived for almost 60 years until she was 102. Hilde believed in guardian angels and, at the age of 92, allowed me to become her first pen pal.
Goodbye to the dining room, home to holiday dinners and the baby grand piano that became my refuge.
Goodbye to the living room, where fires crackled and I crawled into my mom’s lap long after I could fit there.
Goodbye to the den with shelves full of books and the desk where I wrote stories and essays and chatted with friends.
On my last day in my childhood home, I wrote my name with a black Sharpie on a hot pink wall in the stairwell leading up to the attic. Someone told me to do that.
I felt for a moment as if I’d hear the footsteps of my middle school friends stampeding past me to get upstairs to watch a movie, play a game or gossip about boys as our giggles and shrieks floated down to lower floors late into the night.
It occurred to me that the neon Crayola paint in the attic will probably be the first to be replaced.
A few hours later, I was on a stepstool checking the shelves of my bedroom closet for any notes from friends or school assignments that had been left behind, and I decided to leave another signature above the door frame.
Then I realized the new owners will probably paint the closets at some point, too.
At this point, I was driven by nothing but the desperation to leave a mark on this place — to leave some sign that I was here — when I found a patch of wall in the attic’s storage area that hadn’t been painted or wallpapered. I signed my name once more, recognizing how excessive — and futile — it was. There’s nothing stopping them from painting over that spot, just like the others.
And I guess it doesn’t really matter if the marker fades or gets covered up, or if another little girl moves in someday and hears the stories about Maxine and her dances or of me and my sleepovers. It doesn’t really matter if the house is 118 years old or 120 or 110, or if my parents have been married for 32 years or 33. It’s the spirit of the thing.
I was here.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
