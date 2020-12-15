Jessie Opoien: Salute to a hometown champion from the other side of the aisle

As a regret, Nygren notes that he was unable to pass bipartisan legislation that would have substantively addressed PFAS contamination in Marinette and other communities. I’m also disappointed by this, as I’m not sure when my hometown will next have such a powerful advocate in the Capitol.

I have to wonder, at this point, if Nygren couldn’t make it happen, can anyone? And at this point, is it too late?

As strange as it still feels to share an opinion like this after years as a reporter, I can safely say there’s plenty on which Nygren and I disagree. But I find it far more productive to focus on our shared commitment to our hometown.

“Don't forget where you came from,” Nygren tells me when I ask his advice for the next person to represent the 89th Assembly District. “That's not just the voters — get home as often as you can, with family, because that time goes by pretty quick.”

Nygren hasn’t forgotten, and neither have I.