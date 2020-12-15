Jessie Opoien: Salute to a hometown champion from the other side of the aisle

John Nygren and I are sitting in a downtown Madison coffee shop on an early December afternoon. The coronavirus pandemic necessitates that we both wear masks; the rapid transition from the chill of outside to the warmth of indoors means that we must also both remove our glasses if we have any hope of actually seeing the person with whom we are speaking.
Pandemics are weird.
My introduction to Nygren coincided with my introduction to state politics in Wisconsin. I was a senior in high school and, for the first and only time in my life, I knocked on doors distributing campaign literature.
It was for his Democratic opponent.
Spoiler alert — Nygren won that race. A Republican first elected in 2006, he represented Wisconsin’s 89th Assembly District for nearly 14 years before resigning from the Legislature on Dec. 1. He will now serve as executive director of the Wisconsin Association of Health Plans, which represents 12 community-based health plans, including Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Quartz, Dean Health Plan, WEA Trust and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative.
Watching the only politician I ever “campaigned” against take a lobbying job after representing my home district for more than a decade could, I suppose, be an affront to my sensibilities, or perhaps a relief. But the funny thing is, I’m actually saddened that the 89th will no longer be championed by a lawmaker who wields the force that Nygren has, as the longtime co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee.
Politics are weird.
Nygren, an insurance agent and Marinette native, has — by and large — served our hometown well. And when I say “our” hometown, I mean his, since he was born there. My family moved to Marinette when I was 4 years old and I’m still not sure I’ve earned the right to claim it as my own — but I do.
It’s a small town with a population just shy of 11,000. Despite that and its 190-mile distance from the state Capitol, it has managed to be represented for nearly two decades by lawmakers who served in powerful roles. John Gard was Assembly speaker from 2003 to 2007, and Nygren was Joint Finance co-chair starting in 2013.
“The reality is, we’ve been able to get a lot of stuff done for that area … it just set an expectation that’s pretty high,” Nygren tells me of the representation the 89th has had over the last 20 years. “So, that’s a sense of pride. I went to bat for my district getting whatever we could to make it a better place.”
Nygren rightly points to three efforts when he names his proudest accomplishments in office: securing funding for the Maritime Center for Excellence and for training and infrastructure at the Marinette Marine shipyard; passing legislation allowing low-spending school districts to raise their previously frozen revenue limits; and the HOPE Agenda — a set of 30 bills aimed at combating the state’s heroin and opioid epidemic.
While they’re all important, the last one is the one that sticks with me. Nygren’s work as the Legislature’s strongest advocate for sound addiction and recovery policy is rooted in the experiences of his daughter, Cassie, with whom I attended middle and high school.
The Marinette area — which borders Michigan’s Upper Peninsula by way of the town of Menominee — saw an influx of illegal drug use in the late 2000s, when a Michigan doctor wrote unauthorized prescriptions and created a supply. Eventually, heroin slipped in to take the place of prescription painkillers.
Despite its small size and relatively remote location, Marinette County found itself at that time near the top, statewide, in heroin deaths and court cases. It has benefitted from the HOPE Agenda in a number of ways, including the distribution of funds for treatment and diversion programs.
Some have criticized Nygren for only taking action once his family was personally affected by addiction. I am of the opinion that we should not dismiss those who share our goals based on arbitrary criteria like timing or personal relationships.
“You can ignore the problem, or you can try and do something about it,” Nygren told me in 2015.
As a regret, Nygren notes that he was unable to pass bipartisan legislation that would have substantively addressed PFAS contamination in Marinette and other communities. I’m also disappointed by this, as I’m not sure when my hometown will next have such a powerful advocate in the Capitol.
I have to wonder, at this point, if Nygren couldn’t make it happen, can anyone? And at this point, is it too late?
As strange as it still feels to share an opinion like this after years as a reporter, I can safely say there’s plenty on which Nygren and I disagree. But I find it far more productive to focus on our shared commitment to our hometown.
“Don't forget where you came from,” Nygren tells me when I ask his advice for the next person to represent the 89th Assembly District. “That's not just the voters — get home as often as you can, with family, because that time goes by pretty quick.”
Nygren hasn’t forgotten, and neither have I.
I try to put my glasses back on several times, to no avail. They fog up every time. Eventually, I resign myself to the fact that as long as my mask is on, my glasses will have to stay off.
Pandemics are weird.
Nygren continues to keep his mask on and his glasses off. I realize we have more in common than not, whether it’s fogged up glasses or a wish to see the best for the northeastern Wisconsin town that raised us.
Politics are weird.
My hometown has benefited tremendously from John Nygren’s legislative service. We can only hope that the next person to represent the 89th will commit as fervently to going to bat for the district, and that they, like Nygren and I, won’t forget where they came from. It’s a little town called Marinette.
