Jessie Opoien: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s power of persuasion has shaped our world for the better

The only word I could find, upon learning of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday night, has four letters and — I am told — is not suitable for printing in a newspaper.
I was, it turns out, not the only one who defaulted to this reaction.
Whiskey, pessimism and a monumental feeling of loss fueled the rest of my night, inevitably leading me back, again and again, to the same refrain I first uttered.
I could not yet fully articulate what I mourned — besides the obvious loss of a longtime public servant — nor what I feared.
Days later, I have more answers for myself. But our country remains as rash and rudderless as ever as it careens toward a presidential election less than two months away and an open Supreme Court seat that could determine the trajectory of the nation’s judicial branch for generations to come.
Ginsburg, who died at age 87 after serving nearly three decades on the nation’s high court, was perhaps best known — at least by younger generations — in her later years as the “Notorious RBG,” thanks to a Tumblr page and subsequent book bearing the nickname inspired by the late rapper, the Notorious B.I.G. The moniker was coined following Ginsburg’s dissent in the Supreme Court’s Shelby County v. Holder decision, which unraveled the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
There’s no question that, to a 30-year-old woman who values gender equality, abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights and an expansive approach to voting access, Ginsburg — a titan at five-foot-one — has loomed large in my perception of the United States.
But I’d be giving myself far too much credit if I pretended I’d ever fully understood or appreciated all the work she did to make this country a more just place. It’s easy for someone my age to appreciate her influence but still take for granted the fights she won along the way to secure a better future for the generations that will follow her.
She was never just another Supreme Court justice, of course. Before she was nominated, liberals feared she would be too moderate. Once she was on the bench, conservatives argued she was too liberal.
She joined the court as an attorney who had fought — overwhelmingly successfully — to establish rights for women and other marginalized communities. She left it as an icon who brought to the court a philosophy grounded in equality, and an approach grounded in collegiality.
Her friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia — one of her most conservative counterparts — was legendary enough to inspire an opera. It’s difficult to imagine such a relationship developing and flourishing today, and its existence is a key to understanding her legacy.
They were friends not in spite of their deep ideological differences, but because among the many things they shared was a commitment to presenting the strongest arguments possible to advance their opinions. Theirs was not a friendship that led to consensus, wrote Scalia’s son, U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia — it was one that demonstrated “how to welcome debate and differences.”
She achieved her victories not by force, but by persuading people that her position was the right one.
And in many ways those victories have shaped our world.
As a lawyer before the Supreme Court, Ginsburg successfully argued that gender-based discrimination hurts all of us — not just women — and forever changed the high court’s perception of gender roles. As a justice, she toppled the Virginia Military Institute’s male-only admissions policy and, through one of her expertly crafted dissents, paved the way for the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009.
Because of her, women can’t be denied work because they are pregnant, they can open a bank account and sign a mortgage without a man’s assistance or approval, they are entitled to the same military housing allowances as men, and they are entitled to earn a pension at the same rate as a man in the same role. Because of her, women can serve on juries. Because of her, men can receive the same Social Security and caregiving rights as women.
Because of her, women like me can take all of those achievements for granted. Because of her, women like my mom can explain that it wasn’t always like this. Because of her, it’s possible to look at our society’s remaining inequities and envision a day when they, too, will be no more.
The fights ahead of us will be brutal — whether they’re about filling her seat on the court or determining the next occupant of the Oval Office.
But for those of us committed to maintaining and advancing her legacy, she has left us with words that should shape our way forward: "Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!