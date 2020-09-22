Jessie Opoien: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s power of persuasion has shaped our world for the better

They were friends not in spite of their deep ideological differences, but because among the many things they shared was a commitment to presenting the strongest arguments possible to advance their opinions. Theirs was not a friendship that led to consensus, wrote Scalia’s son, U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia — it was one that demonstrated “how to welcome debate and differences.”

She achieved her victories not by force, but by persuading people that her position was the right one.

And in many ways those victories have shaped our world.

As a lawyer before the Supreme Court, Ginsburg successfully argued that gender-based discrimination hurts all of us — not just women — and forever changed the high court’s perception of gender roles. As a justice, she toppled the Virginia Military Institute’s male-only admissions policy and, through one of her expertly crafted dissents, paved the way for the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009.