Jessie Opoien: Proposed limits on trans athletes only fuel hatred

Much of the criticism of a set of bills seeking to prevent transgender student athletes from competing on girls’ and women’s sports teams has pointed out that this effort is a “solution” in search of a problem.
But it’s worse than that.
This is an effort that stigmatizes young people who are already at a disproportionately high risk of experiencing bullying and violence or attempting suicide.
“It sends a really harmful message that we even have to have these conversations, and it makes, I think, kids feel like their identities aren’t legitimate or real or valued,” Fair Wisconsin executive director Megin McDonell — the parent of a transgender teen — told Cap Times reporter Briana Reilly.
Disingenuously framed as a way to “protect” girls, the bills would “seek to prohibit schools from allowing students to join teams that don’t correspond to their biological sex as assigned by a doctor at birth unless the sport is classified as ‘coed.’” The bill’s lead Assembly author, Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, went so far as to say that if Gov. Tony Evers doesn’t sign it into law, it’s because he’s “sexist.”
Supporters of the bill ignore the fact that the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, NCAA and International Olympic Committee already have policies addressing transgender athlete participation. Under WIAA rules, transgender women athletes must have one calendar year of documented testosterone suppression therapy before joining a women’s team, and transgender men athletes who have started hormone therapy may only play on men’s teams.
The bill’s supporters also ignore the fact that research has shown that adult trans women lose any athletic advantage they may have had over cisgender women within two years of starting hormonal therapy; for adolescents, the edge disappears after one year.
And the supporters ignore the fact that, in nearly every case, lawmakers in more than 20 states that have introduced these bills cannot point to a single local example where transgender athletic participation has caused a problem.
And they ignore — or don’t care — that this is just another in a long line of attacks against LGBTQ kids by virtue-signaling politicians. The message sent is that these young people will not be accepted by their peers, their community and their elected representatives.
If these bills manage to pass the Legislature, they won’t survive the governor’s veto pen. Efforts several years ago to regulate bathrooms and locker rooms didn’t succeed, either, but the very conversation harmed the mental health of transgender and gender-queer youth who feared what might happen if they had become law.
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, gets it right: “Trans women are women. Protecting women and girls in sports means making sure that all women and girls are welcome in sports and feel safe to participate in them.”
Evers also sounded the right note after the bills were introduced: “My message to Wisconsin’s transgender kids and students today is simple: I see you. You are welcome, you are wanted, and you belong.”
All these bills serve to do is send a message of intolerance to vulnerable people at a vulnerable age. These lawmakers may succeed in scoring political points with like-minded constituents, but hatred is the only winner in this game.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
