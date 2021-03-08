Jessie Opoien: Proposed limits on trans athletes only fuel hatred

If these bills manage to pass the Legislature, they won’t survive the governor’s veto pen. Efforts several years ago to regulate bathrooms and locker rooms didn’t succeed, either, but the very conversation harmed the mental health of transgender and gender-queer youth who feared what might happen if they had become law.

Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, gets it right: “Trans women are women. Protecting women and girls in sports means making sure that all women and girls are welcome in sports and feel safe to participate in them.”

Evers also sounded the right note after the bills were introduced: “My message to Wisconsin’s transgender kids and students today is simple: I see you. You are welcome, you are wanted, and you belong.”

All these bills serve to do is send a message of intolerance to vulnerable people at a vulnerable age. These lawmakers may succeed in scoring political points with like-minded constituents, but hatred is the only winner in this game.

