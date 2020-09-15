Jessie Opoien: Mike Holmgren’s got it right — the pandemic didn’t have to be this bad

“President Trump has been pretty openly pitting governors against one another, forcing states to compete for (personal protective equipment) and other support,” Green Bay’s Genrich said. “If we had had a well-coordinated, honest response to this pandemic at the federal level — a president in the White House who is sincerely interested in working with governors of both parties to respond to this pandemic, things would have played out much differently.”

“I think this is the most important election of my lifetime, for not only me, but my kids and my grandkids, because of what’s gone on in the last three-and-a-half years. … The untruths, the misleading and the dangerous things that have happened,” Holmgren said. “And I thought — Kathy and I were talking about it one night — what can we do? What can we do to maybe help? And I know … the state of Wisconsin, that I love, was very, very close in the last election. I said, ‘You know what? Maybe I can get a couple guys to think my way on this. … And that’s why I’m here. I thought, if I’m ever going to do this — if I’m ever going to do this, this is the time to do it. Because it’s that important.”