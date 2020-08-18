Jessie Opoien: Michelle Obama rekindles the hopeful feeling of 2008

It’s been a while since I felt hopeful about American politics.
In fact, I can tell you exactly when I last felt that way. It was the night of Nov. 4, 2008. I sat in the newsroom of the Iowa State Daily college newspaper, where I served as the assistant opinion editor to a staunch conservative who remains a good friend to this day. As the numbers solidified, his scowl deepened while my grin widened. Barack Obama would be our next president.
In many ways, politically, I’ve changed a lot — certainly, I’ve mellowed out — since then. But as jaded as I’ve become in the last 12 years, I’ll admit, there’s a part of me that still longs for that feeling of hope — that feeling that our nation is about to embark on meaningful, positive change.
I felt it again Monday night. But this time it was surrounded by a dire fear.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama — who would have, had the coronavirus not derailed plans for an in-person Democratic National Convention, delivered her remarks in Milwaukee on its opening night — spoke to the nation bluntly.
“If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse — trust me, they can — and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”
Her remarks echoed in the shadow of more than 170,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. In the shadow of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Tony Robinson and countless other extinguished Black lives. In the shadow of protesters doused with pepper spray and children locked in cages. In the shadow of the nearly 3 million popular votes by which Donald Trump trailed Hillary Clinton in 2016, still ascending to the presidency through the Electoral College.
To that last point, Obama offered this: “Being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are. Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too. And four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter.”
In one of the states that determined the outcome of the 2016 election, Obama noted, the winning margin amounted to two votes per precinct.
As she cited that data point, it reminded me for at least the second time this year of a speech she made in Madison in 2014, while campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke. She noted that Republican Scott Walker won the 2010 governor’s race by about 62,000 votes, or 10 votes per ward.
“Now, I know that every single one of you here today knows 10 people that didn’t vote in that last election and who you can get out to the polls in this one,” she said in the 2014 speech. “And everyone here is in that position. Find your 10 people — think like that. It takes 10 more people to change the course of an election. So let’s be clear: This one is on us.”
Obama understands political margins and the stakes better than most.
As she said Monday night, she is “one of a handful of people living today who have seen firsthand the immense weight and awesome power of the presidency.”
“And let me once again tell you this: the job is hard,” she said. “It requires clear-headed judgment, a mastery of complex and competing issues, a devotion to facts and history, a moral compass, and an ability to listen — and an abiding belief that each of the 330 million lives in this country has meaning and worth.”
The thing is, the America we’re living in now is not the America we were promised. So many generations hoped, prayed and toiled to make this country better for future generations. But that progress has stalled.
Describing the road back, Obama continues to share the mantra for which she’s become known: “When they go low, we go high.”
“But let’s be clear: going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty,” she said. “Going high means taking the harder path. It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountain top. Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God, and if we want to survive, we’ve got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences.”
We are long past entertaining “both sides.” Hope is in short supply, and “going high” is a concept that’s increasingly difficult to grasp.
I may never recapture the hope I felt when I learned Barack Obama would be our 44th president. And that’s just fine. But I’m not ready to give up on the idea that that hope could exist again for generations to come.
As Michelle Obama said, “What’s going on in this country is just not right. This is not who we want to be.”
We can do better. We can be better. If not for us, then for the generations that will follow.
“That is the truest form of empathy: not just feeling, but doing; not just for ourselves or our kids, but for everyone, for all our kids,” Obama said. “And if we want to keep the possibility of progress alive in our time, if we want to be able to look our children in the eye after the election, we have got to reassert our place in American history.”
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
