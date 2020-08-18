Jessie Opoien: Michelle Obama rekindles the hopeful feeling of 2008

“Now, I know that every single one of you here today knows 10 people that didn’t vote in that last election and who you can get out to the polls in this one,” she said in the 2014 speech. “And everyone here is in that position. Find your 10 people — think like that. It takes 10 more people to change the course of an election. So let’s be clear: This one is on us.”

Obama understands political margins and the stakes better than most.

As she said Monday night, she is “one of a handful of people living today who have seen firsthand the immense weight and awesome power of the presidency.”

“And let me once again tell you this: the job is hard,” she said. “It requires clear-headed judgment, a mastery of complex and competing issues, a devotion to facts and history, a moral compass, and an ability to listen — and an abiding belief that each of the 330 million lives in this country has meaning and worth.”

The thing is, the America we’re living in now is not the America we were promised. So many generations hoped, prayed and toiled to make this country better for future generations. But that progress has stalled.

Describing the road back, Obama continues to share the mantra for which she’s become known: “When they go low, we go high.”