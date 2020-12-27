Jessie Opoien: Let’s take a cup of kindness as we put 2020 behind us

“What does this song mean? My whole life, I don’t know what this song means. I mean, ‘Should old acquaintance be forgot.’ Does that mean that we should forget old acquaintances, or does it mean that if we happen to forget them, we should remember them — which is not possible, because we already forgot?”
“Well, maybe it just means that we should remember that we forgot them, or something. Anyway, it’s about old friends.”
— “When Harry Met Sally,” 1989
Part of the beauty of “Auld Lang Syne” is its ambiguity. Even the 18th-century Scottish poet to whom its lyrics are credited, Robert Burns, attributed its origin to something he took down from “an old man singing.” The title, translated from the Scots language to standard English, is “Old Long Since.” There are multiple versions, sung in multiple languages and dialects — but “When Harry Met Sally” was right. It’s about old friends.
And, just like thoughts of old friends, it can turn on a dime from joyful to melancholy with the change of key, tempo or lyrics. It’s bittersweet.
For most of us, 2020 has been more bitter than sweet. Our country feels almost irreparably divided by politics and ideology. A global pandemic threatens our health and that of our loved ones.
As we do what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, we face the knowledge that the best way to prevent its transmission is to put as much physical distance as possible between ourselves and others — a truth made all the more devastating during the holiday season, a time meant to be shared with family and friends. The isolation so many feel during winter looms larger than ever.
Far too many businesses have shuttered, and too many more have gone into hibernation with no certainty of returning in the spring. When it’s safe again someday to gather around the table for a holiday meal, there will be far too many empty chairs — far too many lives cut short by the coronavirus and far too many people left to grieve without the comfort of a hug or the squeeze of a hand.
If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that tomorrow is promised to no one. It is a cruel lesson, but it is also a gift — a reminder to cherish each moment we have with the people we love, and to not let distance prevent us from letting the people in our lives know what they mean to us.
We can take a cue from “A Christmas Carol” — honoring our past, being grateful for the present, and looking to the future not with a guarantee, but with hope and, as Michael Caine’s Scrooge learns in the Muppets’ telling of the Dickens classic, “with a thankful heart.”
Or from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which teaches us many of the same lessons — with the reminder, set to one of the most jubilant renditions of “Auld Lang Syne,” that “no man is a failure who has friends.”
We all know there’s no magical switch that flips when the ball drops at midnight and we change our calendars to 2021. But there’s magic to be found in our memories of better times — auld lang syne — and in the hope that the new year will grant us an opportunity to create new ones.
Since thoughts of thee doth banish grief
when from thee I am gone,
will not thy presence yield relief
to this sad heart of mine?
Why doth thy presence me defeat
with excellence divine?
Especially when I reflect
on auld lang syne
For auld lang syne, my dear
for auld lang syne
We'll take a cup of kindness yet
for auld lang syne
And surely you’ll buy your pint cup
and surely I’ll buy mine
And we'll take a cup o’ kindness yet
for auld lang syne
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.