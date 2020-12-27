Jessie Opoien: Let’s take a cup of kindness as we put 2020 behind us

For most of us, 2020 has been more bitter than sweet. Our country feels almost irreparably divided by politics and ideology. A global pandemic threatens our health and that of our loved ones.

As we do what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, we face the knowledge that the best way to prevent its transmission is to put as much physical distance as possible between ourselves and others — a truth made all the more devastating during the holiday season, a time meant to be shared with family and friends. The isolation so many feel during winter looms larger than ever.

Far too many businesses have shuttered, and too many more have gone into hibernation with no certainty of returning in the spring. When it’s safe again someday to gather around the table for a holiday meal, there will be far too many empty chairs — far too many lives cut short by the coronavirus and far too many people left to grieve without the comfort of a hug or the squeeze of a hand.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that tomorrow is promised to no one. It is a cruel lesson, but it is also a gift — a reminder to cherish each moment we have with the people we love, and to not let distance prevent us from letting the people in our lives know what they mean to us.