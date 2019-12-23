Jessie Opoien: Let’s hear it for Wisconsin’s George Baileys of 2019

6. We started to see some movement toward bipartisan support for medical marijuana in the Wisconsin Legislature. No, we won’t see legislation pass in the immediate future, but this is no longer an effort being pushed year after year by Madison Democrats and Madison Democrats only.

A group of Republican lawmakers has proposed allowing medical marijuana to be dispensed in liquid, oil, topical or pill form — and that was after Republican Sen. Patrick Testin joined Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Chris Taylor to introduce another broader bill, which was the first bipartisan effort on the topic since 2001. There are still a few roadblocks preventing the proposals from becoming law, but it’s heartening to see some bipartisan agreement on a measure that — at least anecdotal evidence suggests — could alleviate the symptoms of ailments like cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.