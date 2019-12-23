Jessie Opoien: Let’s hear it for Wisconsin’s George Baileys of 2019

In a world that often feels like it’s run by more Mr. Potters than George Baileys, tidings of comfort and joy can be hard to come by. But amid what feels like a perpetual cycle of bleak headlines, good things have happened. Good things are still happening.
In this holiday season, I’ve decided to share a list of some of those good things.
This is not an exhaustive list, and it is presented in no particular order.
1. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County teamed up with Selfless Ambition and other local groups to give $500 Target shopping sprees (with a 30% discount applied) to seven Madison families. But it didn’t stop there. Hundreds of local children received gifts, a part-time Boys & Girls Club employee was given a car and a homeless mother of two was given a furnished apartment. Local businesses, community members and service organizations worked together to find needs and fulfill them.
2. The U.S. Women’s National Team won its fourth World Cup title — thanks in large part to University of Wisconsin alumna Rose Lavelle — and threw fuel on the fire in the conversation about equitable pay and working conditions for women’s teams.
“It takes everybody,” said co-captain Megan Rapinoe. “This is my charge to everybody: Do what you can. Do what you have to do. Step outside yourself. Be more, be better, be bigger than you’ve ever been before … It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.”
3. Gov. Tony Evers ordered a rainbow flag to fly above the state Capitol to commemorate Pride Month for the first time in state history. At the same time, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway — the city’s first openly gay mayor — had the Madison Municipal Building lit with rainbow colors.
The flag over the Capitol, Evers said, sent “a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of persecution, judgement, or discrimination.”
That’s the kind of Wisconsin where I want to live.
4. Lizzo graced Madison with her presence. She visited with some adorable puppies from Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin and one of her crew members adopted one. And Sami Schalk, an assistant professor in the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies at UW-Madison, twerked with her.
It was good as hell.
5. All women’s (and some unisex) restrooms in the state Capitol and state office buildings now provide free tampons and pads.
"Menstrual products are necessities, not luxuries, and no individual should have to be without them when they are in need — especially in our government buildings," said state Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who has pushed for years to require free menstrual products in state-run buildings. Next up, maybe we’ll see some momentum on her proposal (which has had bipartisan support) to exempt those products from the state sales tax.
6. We started to see some movement toward bipartisan support for medical marijuana in the Wisconsin Legislature. No, we won’t see legislation pass in the immediate future, but this is no longer an effort being pushed year after year by Madison Democrats and Madison Democrats only.
A group of Republican lawmakers has proposed allowing medical marijuana to be dispensed in liquid, oil, topical or pill form — and that was after Republican Sen. Patrick Testin joined Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Chris Taylor to introduce another broader bill, which was the first bipartisan effort on the topic since 2001. There are still a few roadblocks preventing the proposals from becoming law, but it’s heartening to see some bipartisan agreement on a measure that — at least anecdotal evidence suggests — could alleviate the symptoms of ailments like cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.
7. Jeff Ryan, a civics teacher at Prescott High School in western Wisconsin, has invited governors, presidents and lawmakers to visit his class for 30 years. Many have declined. A few — including U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, and former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold — have accepted. Former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl finally visited after Ryan’s 17th letter. And in November, Gov. Tony Evers became the first Wisconsin governor to say yes.
"It's really powerful to be able to, let alone a governor, to be able to shake hands with a U.S. senator and have a one-on-one discussion," Ryan told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I just think it’s good teaching to give kids an opportunity — who are those people who are going to decide or make decisions that directly affect me?"
8. Players and coaches from the Milwaukee Bucks (who, by the way, have a 27-4 record) visited the Racine Correctional Institution as part of the NBA’s “Play For Justice” initiative in partnership with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition and Represent Justice. They met with currently and formerly incarcerated individuals, listening to their stories and sharing encouragement.
"I just want to get out and do better," said Wesley Griffin, who is serving a sentence there, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report. "We’re human beings and everyone makes mistakes."
The conversation was followed by a pickup basketball game. The Bucks players didn’t play, but the coaches and incarcerated participants did — and so did Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
It’s one thing to achieve success — whether by being elected or winning basketball games. It’s another to take time and effort to help others strive for and achieve their own successes.
9. And finally, one from my hometown. Lily Kornusky, a fourth-grader at Garfield Elementary School in Marinette, has learned this year about the power of community. Her mother, Debbie, was diagnosed in January with cervical cancer, which has since spread.
In October, the Mackinac Island community pulled together to give the Kornusky family a once-in-a-lifetime vacation complete with a slow dance for Debbie and husband, Mark, at the Grand Hotel under actress Jane Seymour’s direction. That came amid efforts from businesses and community members in Marinette to help the family, including family portraits and free lawn care.
At Christmastime, though, Lily’s focus was on others. After noticing that kids in her class “have a hard time” and are sometimes “sad on the playground,” she wanted to help her school have a happy Christmas.
Thanks to donations from local stores, restaurants and friends of the family, every school employee received a gift bag. The school’s clothing closet was stocked up. The students ate pizza. And Santa visited.
No matter what you believe or what hardships you face, I wish you comfort and joy in this holiday season. I’ll leave you with this “It’s a Wonderful Life” reminder: “Strange, isn’t it? Each man's life touches so many other lives.”
Let’s all try to remember that, and touch those lives for the better.
Jessie Opoien is opinion editor of The Capital Times. jopoien@madison.com and @jessieopie.
